Every Video Game Movie Releasing in 2026, Ranked by Our Anticipation

2024 may have had one of the worst video game movies of all times in Borderlands, but 2025 was a winner for the rising subgenre across the board. A Minecraft Movie was one of the year’s highest grossers, Until Dawn did well enough with critics and turned a nice profit, and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2, while far from a critical darling, has had a very successful run at the worldwide box office. 2026 doesn’t look to be quite as solid in either the quality department or the box office potential department, but there are definitely going to be some high points here and there.

What follows are all seven video game movies coming our way throughout 2026. Five of them are live action, two of them are animated, all of them come from playable source material.

7) Iron Lung

Iron Lung follows a convict sent to investigate a literal ocean of blood recently found on a moon. All he has is an ancient submarine that almost certainly won’t make it all the way through the trip.

Iron Lung, the submersible simulation game, was well-liked and praised for its intensity and there’s a chance the movie will be same in the same light. But considering it’s being directed by a YouTuber, who is also in the lead role, hopes are inherently not all that high. Maybe we’ll be pleasantly surprised come January 30th.

6) The Angry Birds Movie 3

Initially scheduled for release in January 2027, the third Angry Birds movie will now instead be released on December 23rd of this year. And that’s…fine?

The second movie was an improvement over the first one, but even it wasn’t high art. As far as cash grab video game movie franchises without much to say go we’ll take Sonic the Hedgehog. However, this one is adding Emma Myers, Keke Palmer, Lily James, Tim Robinson, and Nikki Glaser, and they’ll be fun to hear.

5) Return to Silent Hill

Return to Silent Hill is based on Silent Hill 2, the best game of the saga, so that’s a good sign. But, even still, neither of the other two Silent Hill movies were particularly memorable. That includes the first movie, so the return of director Christophe Gans isn’t enough to get us fully excited.

However, Evie Templeton will be reprising her role as Laura from the Silent Hill 2 remake, so that’s a nice throughline. Maybe this one will surprise when it hits theaters on January 23rd. It’s coming from Cineverse, the studio behind Terrifier 2 and Terrifier 3, so maybe it will be memorably no-holds-barred.

4) Street Fighter

The Jean-Claude Van Damme Street Fighter from 1994 is a good bit of cheeseball fun, most of it courtesy of the great Raul Julia. Goofball fun looks to be the bar the 2026 version is trying to hit, too, and that wouldn’t be so bad.

Street Fighter was always a campy franchise, and the trailer promises that it will have people being kicked across neon-lit rooms. If those who buy a ticket to this particular movie weren’t looking for that, just what were they looking for?

3) The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

The Super Mario Bros. Movie really got the property right. And, in the rare situation where a movie captured the spirit of the games upon which it’s based, the key for a sequel is to just keep that going.

The teaser trailers, not to mention the returning directors and cast members, seem to indicate that’s exactly the case. It was also an interesting yet understandable choice to adapt Super Mario Galaxy, which was an extremely well-received installment but is arguably the most ambitious of all the Mario games. Here’s hoping that carries through in the movie.

2) Resident Evil

Nothing much is known about the newest Resident Evil outside the fact it’s being directed by Zach Cregger, who is collaborating once more with his Weapons star Austin Abrams. Similarly exciting is the addition of Severance‘s Zach Cherry and The Fantastic Four: First Steps‘ Paul Walter Hauser, who is never anything short of a devoted actor.

Some of the Milla Jovovich movies have their moments and Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City was an underrated and somewhat tone-faithful reboot, but in Cregger’s hands this IP will finally get the respect and clout it’s sought for years. After Barbarian and Weapons, it seems almost automatic that this will be the best of these movies.

1) Mortal Kombat II

Like we said in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie entry, the key to following up on a success in the video game adaptation world is to just keep the good times rolling. We were supposed to get Mortal Kombat II on October 24th, 2025, so we’ve already gotten a very good taste of the movie and can rest assured that it very much keeps the good times rolling.

Toss in the addition of a perfectly cast Karl Urban as Johnny Cage and this is easily the most hotly anticipated video game movie of this year. It looks violent, energetic, and expands the roster with classic characters such as the aforementioned Cage as well as Baraka and Shao Kahn.