Netflix Users Only Have a Week Left Watch One of the Best Adult Animated Shows

Netflix is about to lose a great adult animated series, and subscribers only have a few more days to binge-watch it. The streaming giant has been making some changes to its content catalog this November. As new titles have started streaming, others are getting ready to stop streaming on Netflix altogether, and its roster of adult animated titles, which includes originals like Big Mouth and BoJack Horseman, is about to suffer a major hit.

On November 13th, all 13 seasons of Archer currently streaming on Netflix will disappear from the streaming catalog. Created by Adam Reed, the series ran for 14 seasons on FX from 2009 until 2023 and centers around the dysfunctional employees of a spy agency, including the smart-mouthed superspy Sterling Archer. The first 13 seasons of Archer started streaming on Netflix in May 2024 after having previously been on the streamer from 2014 until 2018. Archer’s upcoming removal is the result of its licensing deal expiring.

Archer Is One of the Best Adult Animated Series

Archer’s departure from Netflix will mark a major loss for the streamer, as the FX series remains one of the best adult animated shows ever. The series, which holds an average 91% critic score and 84% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Seasons 2, 7, and 14 earning perfect 100% critic scores, has a unique visual style that blends 1960s-style spy themes with modern elements, a great cast of vividly distinct and eccentric characters, and sharp, witty writing. The show’s mission-of-the-week approach makes it an easy one to binge-watch.

What really aided Archer’s longevity, and it becoming one of FX’s longest-running shows, was the way in which it constantly evolved throughout its 14-season run. What began as a workplace comedy set at an unconventional spy agency resembling 1960s and ‘70s espionage thrillers transformed into something more similar to Miami Vice in Season 5 when the characters abandoned espionage and attempted to become a cocaine cartel. The series continued to evolve throughout the remainder of its run, pivoting the story to Los Angeles, where the characters worked as private investigators, in Season 7 to an anthology format set in Archer’s mind in later seasons. This decision to retool the show’s premise, setting, and even animation style helped prevent Archer from ever growing stagnant and uninteresting, instead transforming it into a show that was constantly fresh and entertaining.

Where to Stream Archer After It Leaves Netflix?

When Archer disappears from the Netflix streaming library on November 13th, fans of the hit series will still have ways to watch it. As Archer is a Disney-owned title, all 14 seasons are available to stream on the Disney-owned Hulu platform. The show is also streaming in full on Tubi, meaning fans can binge-watch all 145 episodes for free. At this time, the show isn’t scheduled to appear on any other streaming platforms in the near future.

