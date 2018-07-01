Netflix Viewers Attempting to Save Canceled Series ‘Everything Sucks’

Fans of Netflix‘s Everything Sucks! are still scrambling to get the series renewed, nearly three months after it was officially canceled.

Everything Sucks! was written as a parody of the 1990s youth culture. The first season consisted of ten half-hour long episodes, all released at once on Feb. 16, 2018. Less than two months later, on April 6, Netflix announced the show’s cancellation.

Die-hard fans did not give up, however, and they took to change.org to unify their voices in calling for a renewal. Several petitions popped up across the internet, but likely the biggest of them was started by Drica Barbosa shortly after the cancellation announcement.

“As everyone knows, Netflix CANCELLED Everything Sucks!!!!” she wrote. “This show means so much for so many people, we can’t let it go that easy, we won’t accept that. This petition is for US, for the cast and for every single people that loves this show and want it back. LET’S FIGHT!!”

The petition has a lofty goal of 25,000 signatures, but it might be on track to reach it. Long after the cancellation and renewal season came to a close, fans are still filling out their names consistently. At the time of this writing, the petition has a total of 21,779 signatures. In the comments, many expressed how near and dear the show is to their hearts.

“I’m signing this petition because Everything Sucks! changed my life,” one person wrote. “It helped me through a rough and questioning time. Allowed me to accept myself as a bisexual cisgender person. The actors and actresses have poured their hearts into this show and honestly, the show is not complete. There are too many unanswered questions. Anyways, this TV show is super nostalgic, sweet, relatable, and representative. It’s important that we stick with these kinds of shows because they are so important to so many people.”

Everything Sucks! was widely compared to Judd Apatow’s cult classic Freaks and Geeks. That praise may have been a self-fulfilling prophecy, as that series, too, was dropped after one season. Everything Sucks! was largely praised for its advancement of LGBTQ representation, but it also got favorable reviews, in general. It has a 70 percent average on Rotten Tomatoes among critics, with a 91 percent average score from the audience.

Unfortunately, that audience simply did not grow large enough fast enough for Netflix to finance another season. Fans online are still holding out hope, however. Their effort is not misplaced, as Netflix has a history of heeding the calls of fans, especially when a cliffhanger is involved.