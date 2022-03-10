Acclaimed Netflix Original Series Takes Top Spot in Weekly Viewership Rankings

Netflix has a new leader atop its weekly TV ratings. Each week, the streaming service shares info from the previous week about its most-watched shows and movies. The latest edition of the Top 10 list was released on Wednesday and acclaimed spinoff series Vikings: Valhalla took over the top TV spot as the most popular show on Netflix. The series debuted on the last in the previous week’s list, but has now conquered its competition.

Last week, Netflix subscribers around the globe watched more than 113 million hours of Vikings: Valhalla. Inventing Anna, the series in second place, had just 77.5 million hours viewed. Valhalla has established an incredibly firm hold on its competition, at least for the moment.

The viewership stats for last week came at an opportune time for Valhalla. Tuesday also saw Netflix confirm that two more seasons of the . Season 2 has been filmed and will arrive in 2023.

Here’s the official synopsis for Vikings: Valhalla:

“Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory. VIKINGS: Valhalla, set over a hundred years after the end of the original VIKINGS series, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action.

“Vikings: Valhalla, set over a hundred years after the end of the original Vikings series, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action. From showrunner and executive producer Jeb Stuart, Valhalla is also executive produced by Morgan O’Sullivan, Michael Hirst, Sheila Hockin, Steve Stark, James Flynn, John Weber, Sherry Marsh and Alan Gasmer, Paul Buccieri, and also stars Bradley Freegard, Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson, Caroline Henderson, Laura Berlin, and David Oakes.”

