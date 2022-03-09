Netflix has officially renewed hit new series Vikings: Valhalla seasons 2 and 3. Netflix made the official announcement today, with a post that highlights some of big sizzle reel moments of Vikings: Valhalla Season 1, with the message that Vikings: Valhalla will return for Season 2 — and Season 3! Vikings: Valhalla is the sequel series to History’s hit series Vikings, set one hundred years after the events of the first series, as the Viking Age begins to come to its end, as tensions with England and civil strife within the Viking clans begin to chip away at the empire.

Vikings: Valhalla will return for Season 2 — and Season 3! pic.twitter.com/9zMYfMa9jc — Netflix (@netflix) March 9, 2022

To be fair, Vikings: Valhalla was always unofficially slated for a three-season run. Netflix originally ordered 24 episodes of the series, and season 1 only consisted of eight episodes. Fans didn’t have to do any genius-level math to estimate that Netflix could be looking at structuring the show to be three seasons, maintaining the same eight-episodes-per-season pace.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I am beyond excited that we are announcing the continuation of our Vikings saga,” Executive producer Michael Hirst said when Netflix announced Vikings: Valhalla. “I know that the millions of our fans across the globe will be thrilled by the belief being shown in our show by MGM and Netflix. Jeb Stuart, a truly wonderful writer, will bring new storylines and a powerful visceral vision to stories about some of the most famous Vikings known to history.”

Indeed, Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 has impressed fans with big battle sequences – such as the infamous Batlle of Stamford Bridge. Seasons 2 and 3 will give Netflix a massive content block centered around the Vikings franchise.

“Set over a thousand years ago in the early 11th century, Vikings: Valhalla chronicles the heroic adventures of some of the most famous Vikings who ever lived – the legendary explorer Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett), his fiery and headstrong sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and the ambitious Nordic prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). As tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and pagan beliefs, these three Vikings begin an epic journey that will take them across oceans and through battlefields, from Kattegat to England and beyond, as they fight for survival and glory. VIKINGS: Valhalla, set over a hundred years after the end of the original VIKINGS series, is a new adventure that blends historical authenticity and drama with gritty, immersive action.”

Vikings: Valhalla Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.