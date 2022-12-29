Wednesday Showrunners Reveal How Their Netflix Heroine Is Like Clark Kent

Wednesday Addams is a little bit like Clark Kent according to the showrunners for the hit series. Al Gough and Miles Millar spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about their latest show and how it relates to their previous work. The duo worked on Smallville back in the day and say that there's a link between Wednesday and the young Superman that people might miss. In both characters' cases, there's an assumption of one primary personality trait that overwhelms everything else. But, just like Clark Kent, there's some real depth there for Jenny Ortega's heroine. Check out what they had to say about it down below!

"Wednesday seems like a one-note character, and I've always found Clark Kent a one-note character. He's just sort of a goody, goody, and Wednesday's sort of just a snarky kid. So how do you, as a writer, take characters like those — kind of like extremes by the way — and then make them feel human? I think that really was our goal," Millar said. "Any writer's goal is to make characters that feel human and real and have emotional complexity. That's what is a fascinating journey as you begin to develop these stories and think about how did they become [the people they became]?"

"In Clark's case, how did he become the man he becomes, just a superhero, who is all about doing good for the world? And then Wednesday, the journey there is, we don't know where it's gonna go. No one's ever seen adult Wednesday," he continued. "So that's really exciting in terms of like, we get to tell that story. How does she evolve into a woman, and how do you do that without diluting the essence of Wednesday? Her bandwidth of change, you never wanna change Wednesday too much. You wanna see her evolve, but she is a very particular kind of person, and we never want to change that."

Will That Fan-Favorite Ship Ever Happen?

In the same interview, the showrunners had to address the legion of fans who want Enid and Wednesday to end up together. They're not denying anything, but it doesn't seem like a priority right now.

"As Al said, this idea of sisterhood is key to the show. We're not gonna discount anything, and, obviously, sometimes characters reveal themselves, which is the fun thing we love about television, that it's an organic journey. We have a roadmap, and we'd like to have routes along that map that take you in unexpected directions," Millar revealed. "So, we're open to everything. We wanna explore that friendship in every way, but we're not gonna be, this is where you sometimes get misdirected by fans and things like that, so it's just being really open to see how those characters develop and that friendship. As Al said, that friendship is key to our sort of vision of the show."

