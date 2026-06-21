Netflix’s 5-Part Drama Series Returns As a Top 5 Streaming Success but Loses 30% of Its Audience

Netflix brought back one of its most popular drama series for a fifth season, but it saw viewership down from what it was in the previous season. Sweet Magnolias debuted on Netflix in 2020, based on the novels by Sherryl Woods. The series follows three South Carolina women who have been best friends since childhood. Now adults, they have to shepherd each other through their romances, careers, and family lives. The cast includes JoAnna Garcia Swisher, Brooke Elliott, and Heather Headley as the three friends, and the first four seasons of the Netflix original series had them face the ups and downs of adulthood.

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Sweet Magnolias Season 5 premiered on June 11, and numbers were down, with Deadline reporting the premiere faced a 30% audience drop. This has some fans worried that Netflix might go ahead and end the series.

Could Netflix Cancel Sweet Magnolias?

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has not come to a decision yet about Sweet Magnolias, and the streaming giant usually looks at both first-week viewing numbers and those over the first 30 days. However, Netflix has also proven it is not afraid to cancel a popular show at any time, as it did this past week when it axed the second season of The Boroughs. For Sweet Magnolias, the word is that Netflix is waiting to see how it performs long-term before making any decisions on the future.

Deadline reports there is no writers’ room open yet for Season 6 because Netflix wants to wait to see if the numbers start to rise after a slow first week. The drama series brought in 2.8 million views, which still ranked in fourth place for the week on Netflix for TV shows. However, the Season 3 premiere brought in four million views, so this is a solid drop, and it should be concerning for Netflix. However, there is good news when it comes to the precedent of the romantic dramas.

Bridgerton Season 4 dropped 12% versus its previous season, and Virgin River Season 7 saw a 12% drop. Those shows are in no danger of being cancelled. Netflix has also renewed shows with bigger drops than that in the past, although the streaming service has often decided to make some of these returns into final seasons. It did that for The Night Agent, and The Witcher is also coming to an end.

The Sweet Magnolias novel series has 11 books total, with the first, Stealing Home, published in 2007 and the last, Swan Point, released in 2014. This means the book series is complete, and there is plenty of room to tell more stories. However, if the drop in numbers does cause Netflix to give up on the property, the showrunners could get one more season to jump to the end and deliver a season that wraps up all the characters’ storylines.

Sweet Magnolias Season 5 ended with a few small cliffhangers that could reveal what Season 6 could look like. One thing to note is that Cal (Justin Bruening) might be getting involved with a shady former friend, Javi (Evan Cleaver), which could cause problems between Cal and Maddie. Erik (Dion Johnstone) and Helen got married and decided to foster teenagers. Season 5 also ended with Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) asking Dana Sue if she even wanted to be with him anymore, and she said she didn’t know before deciding to get her own apartment. This leaves plenty of stories for Sweet Magnolias Season 6, but Netflix will wait to see if the low starting numbers rise for the rest of the month.

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