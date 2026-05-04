Netflix’s Best Thriller Series Is Officially Ending (But Fans Shouldn’t Worry)

Ever since Netflix began making its own content, the streamer has developed a reputation for not only saving shows from cancellation but also being quick to sever its own shows before they could find an audience. For every Lucifer and Arrested Development that it brought back after appearing to be over, there are shows like Archive 81, Resident Evil, 1899, Lockwood & Co., and many more that got one season and ended just as quickly as they arrived. Suffice to say, when a Netflix show gets more than one season, it’s a major reason to celebrate, but when it’s able to end on its own terms, that feels like a landmark achievement.

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This brings us to today’s news, that the hit Netflix thriller series The Night Agent has not only begun filming on its upcoming fourth season, but that this next batch of episodes will be its last. Though some fans may hear this news and assume that the show has been quietly cancelled by the streamer, series creator Shawn Ryan was quick to note that since the show premiered, he wanted to bring it in for a landing that was satisfying for fans who showed up and supported the series from the beginning. So the bad news may be that the show is ending, but the good news is that it was planned.

Netflix’s The Night Agent Ending With Season 4

“Ever since the initial success of ‘The Night Agent,’ I’ve been obsessed with eventually delivering a proper and thrilling conclusion to the show and to Peter Sutherland’s journey,” Ryan said in a statement. “I’m so grateful to Netflix and Sony Pictures Television for partnering with me on The Night Agent and for giving us the space to deliver a definitive final season to our worldwide legion of fans. We are hard at work to complete our story and to make our final season one our fans will never forget.”

The good news for fans, though they may be disappointed to hear that The Night Agent is ending, is that Shawn Ryan has proven time and time again that getting to a satisfying conclusion for his shows is actually one of his strengths as a creator. Ryan’s first show he created, FX’s The Shield, is one of the most iconic police shows on television, which also has a riveting conclusion that has stood the test of time. Ryan’s sci-fi series Timeless earned major acclaim for its series finale, which was ordered after the show itself had been cancelled. As a result, fans should be eager to see what Ryan has created for the conclusion, as endings are one of his specialties.

Since it premiered, The Night Agent has been a consistent hit for Netflix, scratching a thriller itch that few other shows on the streamer manage. When Season 1 of The Night Agent premiered in March of 2023, it quickly became a certified hit, spending seventeen weeks in the Netflix Top 10 and eventually entering the All-Time Top 10 English-language TV shows on the platform (though falling out later).

Season 3 of The Night Agent premiered earlier this year, leaving fans on a bit of a cliffhanger with a tease of Gabriel Basso’s Peter Sutherland getting a new partner. Who will play that role has not been confirmed by Netflix just yet, but it will offer a major wrinkle for the show ahead of its last batch of episodes.