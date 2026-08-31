Netflix’s Best Mystery Series Reveals First Look at New Season, and the Release Date Is Really Soon

Anyone who has a Netflix subscription knows that there is a wealth of programming on the platform, particularly when it comes to series. There are plenty of familiar favorites that make their way to the streamer after their broadcast turns, but there are also original series — and some from other countries that are excellent watches as well. Among those foreign language series offerings that deserve a lot more notice is the mystery series Lupin. The series has been a big hit for Netflix and is easily one of its all-time best mysteries. It’s headed into its fourth season and now, we’re getting our first look at the new episodes — as well as a release date that means the wait to dive back into the mystery and action is much shorter than you might think.

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On Monday, Netflix released a series of images from the upcoming fourth season of the French series Lupin. The series stars Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a man inspired by classic French tales of the gentleman thief and master of disguise Arsene Lupin (the series is something of a retelling of the classic Maurice Leblanc story). The series follows Assane as he uses the various tricks and methods of his childhood hero — who he became obsessed with after his own father was framed for theft when he was a child — to expose the man who employed him for his crimes and in the process clear his father’s name. The third season ended with Assane behind bars, but as you can tell from the first look images, that’s not something that will last for long.

Lupin Returns for Season 4 Very Soon (And Looks Very Cool)

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Image Courtesy of Netflix

Image Courtesy of Netflix

As you can see in the images Netflix released, Assane is most certainly not behind bars in Season 4. We have images of him contained, certainly, but we also see him in what appears to be maintenance staff attire beneath the Eiffel Tower, as well as in a transit station and walking through a jewel display in one of the later episodes among others. There are also images of Shirine Boutella as Sofia Belkacem, Soufiane Guerrab as Youssef Guedira, Ludvinge Sagnier as Claire, and Antoine Gouy as Benjamin Ferel. The new season will consist of eight episodes and is set to drop on Netflix on October 23rd.

While these images don’t necessarily give us a lot of information on what to expect for Lupin’s story in the new episodes, we’re already excited for the series to return. Lupin has proven to be a global breakout hit for Netflix. The series first debuted in 2021 and went on to be Netflix’s first-ever French series to crack the Top 10 list in the United States. That’s kind of a big deal when you consider that foreign language programming isn’t always a huge hit in the United States. The series has also enjoyed critical acclaim as well as popularity among Netflix subscribers. As the new season approaches, it will be interesting to see if Lupin maintains its popularity or if we will see the series take on even more fans — and considering that the series is among the best mysteries out there in any language, it wouldn’t surprise us if it did.

Lupin Part 4 arrives on Netflix on October 23rd.