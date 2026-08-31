Lanterns: All The New Theories to Discuss After That Game-Changing Episode 3 Origin Story

Lanterns Episode 3 was a detour many viewers weren’t expecting to take, but a necessary one all the same. The third episode, “OutKast”, was an origin story about John Stewart (Aaron Pierre), which completely changed our initial assumptions about him. It turns out that John’s upbringing was even more intense than we imagined. After his father failed Abin Sur’s test, it was John’s mother, Bernadette (Nicole Ari Parker), who struck a deal with the Guardian Lianna (Laura Linney) to raise him without fear.

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The events of “OutKast” revealed some key context about the story of Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) and John Stewart, and also made some even deeper reveals about the larger DC Universe lore around the Green Lantern Corps that some fans may have missed.

Here are the biggest reveals from Lanterns Episode 3 that have sparked some big new theories worth discussing.

4. Sinestro Killed A Guardian With the Power of Fear

DC Studios – HBO

Sinestro’s DC comic book arc took a sharp turn when he obtained a yellow Power Ring after being banished from the Green Lantern Corps. In the 2000s, writer Geoff Johns radically updated silly Silver Age lore; the yellow ring was redefined as a conduit for the power of fear, one of the main disruptors of willpower. Sinestro became the master of that power, creating his own “Sinestro Corps” of fear-inspiring monsters and aliens, all powered with yellow rings. They became a main rival of the Green Lantern Corps, in some truly epic battles. Lanterns has introduced Sinestro (Lars Ulrichsen), but is still side-stepping a key point in his lore: How he managed to kill Guardian.

THEORY: Lanterns is tapping into DC lore by having “fear” be more than the existential and emotional metaphor the show is using it as: eventually it will be a literal threat. The theory is that Sinestro discovers the rival energy of fear, and decides that it’s a superior mode of bringing order to the universe than will. He killed a Guardian with that fear energy, both confirming the level of its power, and shattering the illusion that “Green” Lanterns are the only kind there can be. And that has made the Guardians take some drastic new steps…

3. The Guardians Are Breeding A New Type of Lantern

DC Studios – HBO

One of the biggest questions that Lanterns Episode 3 sidesteps is “Why?” Why did Lianna agree to Bernadette’s deal? Why take any interest at all in John Stewart – or rather, a human who has been radically conditioned against fear? What do the Guardians stand to gain from this situation? The only answer that seems to fit also happens to connect to a lot of other clues in the show…

THEORY: If Sinestro discovered the yellow power of fear and used it to kill a Guardian, then the Green Lantern Corps is vulnerable in a way it’s never been before (“Fear is contagious,” as Bernadette tells John Sr.). The Guardians would take steps to make sure that flaw in their peacekeeping force is corrected. John Stewart seems to be the human test subject the Guardians are banking on, a being who will truly be without fear and able to face the threat that’s coming.

2. Hal Jordan is Being Forcibly Retired Because He’s “Human”

DC Studios – HBO

Lanterns Episode 3 has now filled us in on John Stewart’s background, but there’s still a lot we don’t know about Hal Jordan’s career as Green Lantern. It’s clear that Hal hasn’t always followed protocol and doesn’t play by the rules and regulations the Guardians Set forth. But Hal has been like that for years, so why are the Guardians only now deciding to call in a replacement like John Stewart (and later, Guy Gardner)?

THEORY: Humans seem to be a new species of intrigue for the Guardians: they respect Hal Jordan’s capability and accomplishments, but also clearly disagree with his impulsive and often disobedient nature. It sounds like the Guardians think humans have great potential, but aren’t confident Hal is the best exhibitor of it. And if fear is literally being weaponized across the galaxy, it’s no surprise the Guardians want to cultivate all the best of human potential, while leaving out the potentially disastrous emotional contradictions found in someone like Hal.

1. The Guardians Are Hiding the Rest of the Spectrum

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A lot of DC comic book fans came to Lanterns expecting an entire color spectrum besides green. Shortly after the comics introduced the Sinestro Corps, the lore about the emotional spectrum and its corresponding colors (ROYGBIV) broke wide open. ring of power went to those with great rage (red), insatiable avarice (orange), fear (yellow), and green (will) were already present, while benevolent corps based on hope (blue), compassion (indigo), and love (violet) also revealed themselves. It was the beginning of a major shift, which culminated in an event called “Blackest Night,” when death unleashed its own set of rings to extinguish life from the universe.

THEORY: Lanterns is the first step in the DCU franchise’s buildup to its own version of Blackest Night. That first step is shattering the Guardians’ carefully controlled mythology about the Lanterns and their rings, and exposing the fact that there is an entire emotional spectrum that can be tapped into and channeled as energy. Lanterns, and the power of will, are simply the most balanced (and therefore controllable) method of using that power. Sinestro discovered it first, but Hal Jordan discovering it may have cost him his life.

Lanterns is airing on HBO and streaming on HBO Max.