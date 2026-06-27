Netflix’s Biggest Series of 2026 Officially Confirmed As New Harlen Coben Thriller Hits 131M Minutes Viewed

With a cast as stacked as this one and a plot that’s based on a wildly popular crime novel, it’s no surprise that this Netflix series is doing well. But what may be a little surprising is that it’s managed to become the series with the biggest debut on the platform in 2026. Right now it’s (obviously) sitting at the #1 spot on the Top 10 Most Watched list, but it’s also brought in over 131 million minutes viewed since it debuted—no small feat, considering that the #2 show on the streamer only has 28.5 million views.

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Based on the Harlan Coben novel of the same name, I Will Find You stars Sam Worthington (Avatar), Britt Lower (Severance), and Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us). And, like most Harlan Cobb adaptations, the tense premise instantly pulls viewers in: David Burroughs, imprisoned for life for the murder of his son, is shown evidence by his sister-in-law that the boy is still alive. This prompts him to escape from prison to save his child and prove his innocence. And even when the plot takes a hard turn into “hard to believe” territory (which happens a few times throughout the show’s 8-episode run), it’s still gripping enough to secure its new status as the most-watched debut on Netflix.

This Isn’t the End for Harlan Coben on Netflix

Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, the series seems here to stay, continuing to rack up more and more views. And while some criticized it as becoming formulaic, relying on tropes that Coben has already used to death in previous stories, most found that, at its core, I Will Find You was entertaining enough to keep them watching, full of twists and turns that had them clicking “watch next.” Critic Belen Prieto says, “It’s an absorbing thriller, full of tension and constant plot twists, designed to be binged in just a few days.” The cast’s performances, especially Lower’s, are also the show’s main driving force and the reason for its success.

After thirteen successful Coben adaptations, there’s even more forthcoming from the team-up between the author and the streamer. The Myron Bolitar series is also on the docket for adaptation into a series and will be brought to life by David E. Kelley (Margo’s Got Money Troubles, Big Little Lies) and Kyle Long (Suits). And there’s no shortage of material to work with, with Bolitar featuring in twelve novels doing everything from investigating blackmail attempts to uncovering murders, and more. And it’s a big deal, as Bolitar is Coben’s most iconic and well-known character—a fact that is sure to pull in just as many, if not more, views than even I Will Find You has managed to get.

Do you have a favorite moment from I Will Find You? Do you think it deserves the biggest debut of 2026 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments, and don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forums to see what other fans are saying.