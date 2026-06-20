Netflix’s New 8-Part Crime Series From Legendary Writer is a Huge Instant Hit

Wrongfully imprisoned for murdering his own son, a father sets out on a desperate rescue mission after learning the boy may still be alive—that’s the logline for this new Netflix limited series that’s currently taking over the platform. Since its debut on the streamer, it’s climbed the charts, sliding easily into the #1 spot on the Top 10 Most Watched list thanks to its gripping summary and star-studded cast.

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Starring Sam Worthington, Britt Lower, and Milo Ventimiglia, I Will Find You is another Harlan Coben adaptation, a name that mystery and crime novel fans will instantly recognize. And, like many Harlan Cobb adaptations, it has a crime premise that instantly pulls viewers in—even when the plot seemingly flies right off the rails (which happens a few times throughout the show’s 8-episode run). But before that happens, the audience is introduced to David Burroughs, imprisoned for the murder of his son. However, David receives evidence that his son is actually still alive, which prompts him to escape prison to find his son and clear his name.

Critics and Audiences Have Mixed Feelings on I Will Find You

I Will Find You Courtesy of Netflix

The show isn’t performing particularly well with audiences, having only earned a 56% audience score. The biggest complaint so far? Just how unrealistic the plot becomes as the story goes on, and the way all Harlan Coben adaptations seem to blend together after a while. One viewer on Reddit said, “I used to watch them thinking it was a fresh and unpredictable plot, but it’s turned into the exact same plot in every series. Someone goes missing or has a mystery death, everything gets solved, and there’s always some nonsensical twist.” But despite the lack of realism in the plot, there are enough twists and turns to keep viewers invested enough to keep watching the next episode.

Critics had a slightly higher opinion of I Will Find You, giving it a 65% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Collectively, they enjoyed the casting, particularly Britt Lower, and sang the praises of the same twists that kept the audience glued to their screen. Critic Archi Sengupta rated the show a 3.5 out of 5 stars, saying, “While the series leans heavily on familiar thriller formulas, strong performances and relentless pacing make it an entertaining binge-watch.” And that seems to be the theme among the majority of the reviews I Will Find You garnered: it’s a fast-paced show, and while nonsensical in places, it’s gripping and evocative enough, with solid enough performances from a big-name cast to keep people watching and relatively entertained throughout.

Overall, it seems that I Will Find You is another pretty typical crime novel adaptation, working in some places and stretching the limits of belief pretty thin in others. But for each place that the plot becomes basically translucent, it finds somewhere else to pack the charm and keep viewers watching.

Will you be binging it now that it’s sweeping Netflix? Let us know your favorite moment from the show in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to see what other crime fans are saying.