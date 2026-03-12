Netflix’s Longest-Running Show Is Officially Back (And You Can Watch 10 New Episodes Right Now)

Netflix has a deep catalog of original series, but none have notched as many seasons as this long-running show that just dropped 10 more episodes. The streaming giant has been having a great month this March filled with dozens of fresh arrivals, from the long-awaited Season 2 of One Piece to the first three Jurassic World movies. This week just brought back Netflix’s longest-running show ever, and every episode is now streaming.

On March 12th, Netflix headed back to a fictional Northern California town for Virgin River Season 7. The beloved series based on Robyn Carr’s novels officially became the streamer’s longest-running current original scripted series and English-language drama series ever with its Season 7 renewal in October 2024, surpassing other hits like House of Cards and The Crown. Alexandra Breckenridge stars in the show as Melinda “Mel” Monroe Sheridan, a big-city nurse practitioner who moves to Virgin River for a fresh start and soon finds romance with a local bar owner., Jack Season 7 follows the newly married Mel and Jack as they pursue their dream of adopting a baby.

Virgin River Is the Perfect Hallmark-Style Cozy Watch

Seven seasons is a long run for a Netflix show, let alone a Netflix original, but Virgin River has made a strong case for its longevity. Despite not always being a critical darling – the series has a mix of fresh and rotten seasons on Rotten Tomatoes and holds an average 67% audience score – Virgin River has established a dedicated, loyal following, in large part due to its high comfort TV appeal. Watching the show feels like watching an extended Hallmark movie. There’s a perfect cozy, small-town setting that makes Virgin River visually comforting. Paired with the central slow-burn romance between Mel and Jack and, at times, predictable, wholesome, and cheesy plotlines, the series is like wrapping yourself in a cozy blanket. It’s also the type of show that is extremely easy to binge-watch in just a few sittings.

Virgin River hasn’t lost any of that charm in Season 7, bringing all of the warmth and cozy vibes fans expect from the show. However, some critic reviews suggest that the new episodes may make a good case for it being time for Virgin River to wrap things up. While the series continues to explore Mel and Jack’s relationship as they journey into parenthood, lauded as one of the biggest strengths of the season, some critics have described the season as pretty underwhelming. ScreenRant’s Dani Kessel Odom said Season 7 feels like “the writers threw spaghetti at the wall to see what would stick rather than carefully planning things out,” and most storylines fell pretty flat. However, there are a “few shining moments” that overall make the season worth a watch and “represent the very best of what Virgin River has to offer.”

Will There Be a Virgin River Season 8?

Netflix isn’t leaving Virgin River anytime soon. Even before Season 7 debuted, the series cemented its continued legacy as Netflix’s longest-running show ever when the streamer announced a Season 8 renewal in July 2025. Virgin River Season 8 doesn’t yet have a premiere date but will likely be released in early to mid-2027 and is expected to consist of 10 episodes. Unfortunately, when the show does return, at least two residents will be absent from the beloved Northern California town, with both Marco Grazzini and Lauren Hammersley confirmed not to be returning as Mike Valenzuela and Charmaine Roberts in the upcoming season, according to Deadline.

