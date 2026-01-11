Predicting the 10 Biggest Netflix Hits of 2026

Netflix had a great year in 2025. The arrival of KPop Demon Slayers fundamentally changed the metrics for original content, officially surpassing Red Notice to become the most-watched Netflix movie of all time. On the television side, 2025 marked the definitive end of Stranger Things as the Hawkins saga concluded with a massive series finale on New Year’s Eve. That happened only a few months after Squid Game wrapped its story with its third season, and Wednesday proved its ongoing lure with Season 2. Additionally, the year saw the critical triumph of Guillermo del Toro’s Frankenstein, which used the talents of Jacob Elordi and Oscar Isaac to establish a new standard for prestige horror on the small screen.

The 2026 release schedule is designed to build on this momentum by bringing back some of Netflix’s most beloved series. Fans are already preparing for the return of high-concept science fiction with the second season of 3 Body Problem, alongside the continuation of the live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender. Most significantly, the year will see the official conclusion of The Witcher, as Geralt of Rivia (Liam Hemsworth) embarks on his final journey across the Continent in a massive series finale. While these returning favorites will undoubtedly secure millions of views, other releases are more likely to shatter Netflix’s viewership records.

10) Little Brother

Matt Spicer is directing a high-profile comedy titled Little Brother that is scheduled to hit the platform later this year. The film features a powerhouse pairing of John Cena and Eric André, two performers who possess massive individual fanbases. In this project, Cena portrays a disciplined real estate agent whose orderly existence is derailed when his eccentric younger brother (André) suddenly reappears in his life. The production also benefits from the comedic expertise of producers Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad, the latter of whom recently gained widespread acclaim for his work on The White Lotus. By combining the physical presence of a global star like Cena with the unpredictable energy of André, Netflix is targeting a broad demographic that enjoys high-stakes sibling rivalries and character-driven humor. The inclusion of supporting actors such as Michelle Monaghan and Christopher Meloni further ensures that Little Brother has the prestige and talent necessary to dominate the streaming charts upon its debut.

9) Swapped

Skydance Animation is continuing its multi-year partnership with Netflix by releasing Swapped, a vibrant adventure directed by Nathan Greno. As the filmmaker behind the massive Disney success Tangled, Greno brings a proven track record of creating family-friendly hits that appeal to audiences of all ages. The narrative centers on a fierce woodland creature and a high-flying bird who are natural enemies but find themselves magically forced to inhabit each other’s bodies. This classic body-swap premise is elevated by the cast, with Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple voicing the two leads. The supporting voice cast includes comedic veterans Tracy Morgan and Cedric the Entertainer, adding an extra layer of humor to the survival-focused plot. Given the historical success of animal-centric animated features and buddy comedies, Swapped is positioned to be a major viewership driver for families throughout 2026.

8) Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials

The enduring popularity of the mystery genre will certainly help the viewership numbers of Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials, a series adaptation from showrunner Chris Chibnall. Known for his work on Broadchurch and Doctor Who, Chibnall is bringing a modernized perspective to one of the most beloved crime authors in literary history. The story follows a courageous young woman named Bundle (Mia McKenna-Bruce) as she investigates a puzzling conspiracy that begins with a deadly practical joke. Netflix has assembled a prestigious cast for the project, including Martin Freeman as Superintendent Battle and Helena Bonham Carter as Lady Caterham. Following the success of recent mystery hits like the Knives Out trilogy, Agatha Christie’s Seven Dials will likely maintain a high ranking on Netflix for several weeks.

7) Emily in Paris (Season 6)

Netflix confirmed the renewal of Emily in Paris for a sixth season, following the massive global engagement of the fifth season. The latest installment premiered in December 2025 and secured 26.8 million views within its first 11 days, proving that the romantic journey of Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) remains a critical asset for subscriber retention. Showrunner Darren Star has consistently maintained the show’s high performance by evolving the setting from Paris to broader European locations, a strategy that recently propelled the series to the No. 1 spot in 24 countries. Unsurprisingly, Emily in Paris‘ Season 5 finale established a significant narrative pivot, setting the stage for the 2026 episodes to explore a Mediterranean backdrop. Because the franchise possesses a uniquely high re-watch rate and a dedicated audience, Season 6 of Emily in Paris is positioned as one of the most dependable viewership drivers on the 2026 Netflix schedule.

6) Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man

The anticipated feature-length film Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man is scheduled for a Netflix release in 2026, serving as the definitive conclusion to the Shelby family saga. This project carries immense weight because it marks the return of Cillian Murphy to his most iconic role following his career-defining victory at the 96th Academy Awards, where he secured the Best Actor trophy for Oppenheimer. Murphy has utilized the momentum of his Oscar win to cement his status as one of the most bankable stars in the world, making this return to the character of a hardened Birmingham gangster a significant cultural event. Director Tom Harper has further elevated the production by casting high-profile actors such as Rebecca Ferguson and Barry Keoghan in significant roles. This influx of top-tier talent, combined with the proven viewership of the original series, ensures that Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man will be a massive statistical success for Netflix.

5) Enola Holmes 3

The expansion of the Holmes family legacy continues with the arrival of Enola Holmes 3, which sees Millie Bobby Brown reprising her role as the rebellious and brilliant young detective. Following the critical and commercial success of the first two installments, Enola Holmes 3 moves the action to Malta, where the titular heroine must solve a treacherous new case. The return of Bobby Brown is the primary factor driving the anticipation for this project, as she remains one of the most recognizable stars in the Netflix library. Unsurprisingly, her ability to connect with younger audiences while delivering a spirited performance has turned Enola Holmes into a cornerstone of the platform’s live-action film strategy. Director Philip Barantini is taking over the series for this installment, promising to maintain the fourth-wall-breaking charm and energetic pacing that fans have come to expect.

4) Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story

The fourth installment of the Ryan Murphy true-crime anthology, Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story, is poised to dominate the cultural conversation in late 2026. This season follows the massive success of Monster: The Ed Gein Story, which launched in 2025 and secured over 12 million views within its first three days. Ella Beatty stars as the infamous Lizzie Borden, a role that represents a significant career milestone for the actress following her breakout performance in Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. In a surprising move for the anthology, Charlie Hunnam is returning to the franchise immediately after his leading turn as Ed Gein to portray Andrew Borden, the father of the accused. The cast is further bolstered by Rebecca Hall as stepmother Abby Borden and Vicky Krieps as the family maid, Bridget Sullivan. By focusing on the first female subject in the history of the series and utilizing a high-profile ensemble, Murphy is ensuring that this season replicates the viral engagement that defined the previous Monster entries.

3) Bridgerton (Season 4)

The fourth season of Bridgerton shifts its romantic focus to Benedict Bridgerton (Luke Thompson) as he embarks on a quest for love during a lavish masquerade ball. This installment adapts the fan-favorite novel An Offer from a Gentleman and introduces Yerin Ha as Sophie Baek, the mysterious “Lady in Silver” who captures the heart of the bohemian second son. Bridgerton remains one of the most significant assets in the Netflix catalog, and this new season aims to maintain the momentum of the 2024 episodes that secured over 45 million views in their opening week. Showrunner Jess Brownell has promised a visually spectacular narrative that explores the artistic corners of Regency London while introducing new characters like Lady Araminta Gun (Katie Leung). Given the massive social media footprint of the series and the loyalty of its viewers, Season 4 of Bridgerton is a top contender for the biggest television hit of the year for Netflix.

2) Stranger Things: Tales From ’85

The world of Hawkins continues to expand despite the conclusion of the main series through the animated anthology Stranger Things: Tales From ’85. This new project is set during a freezing winter in 1985 and follows the original group of characters as they investigate a paranormal mystery occurring between the events of the second and third seasons. The series is executive produced by the Duffer Brothers and showrunner Eric Robles, who intend to capture the nostalgic energy of classic Saturday morning cartoons while maintaining the horror elements of the franchise. While the original actors are not returning, the series features a talented new voice cast, including Brooklyn Davey Norstedt as Eleven and Luca Diaz as Mike. The massive success of the Stranger Things series finale has left an unprecedented demand for more stories from this universe, making this animated expansion a mandatory viewing event for millions of fans.

1) Narnia

The most ambitious project on the 2026 Netflix schedule is the start of the Narnia film series, written and directed by Greta Gerwig. This production marks the first time C.S. Lewis’s fantasy world has been adapted for the screen in 16 years, and Netflix has invested over 200 million dollars to ensure it becomes a defining franchise for the platform. Gerwig is beginning the saga with The Magician’s Nephew, an origin story that details the creation of the realm and the rise of the White Witch (Emma Mackey). The film features a star-studded cast, including Daniel Craig as Uncle Andrew and Meryl Streep as the voice of Aslan, alongside Carey Mulligan as Mabel Kirke. Netflix is positioning Narnia as a historic cinematic event, with an exclusive theatrical IMAX release scheduled for November 26, 2026, followed by a global streaming debut on December 25. The combination of the Narnia brand and the directorial prestige of Gerwig makes this the undisputed frontrunner to become the biggest Netflix hit of 2026.

