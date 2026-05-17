Netflix’s New 8-Part Crime Series With a Near-Perfect Score is an Immediate Streaming Hit

Netflix has a new explosive crime series that’s currently taking over the platform. In the few days since its debut, it’s raced up the charts, taking the #2 spot on the Top 10 Most Watched list and earning a 90% critics rating. And while it’s still early days for reviews, and its audience score is lagging behind at 40%, it doesn’t seem like this thriller is going anywhere anytime soon.

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The show is called Nemesis, and it centers on a cops-and-robbers story in which a relentless LAPD detective becomes obsessed with taking down the master thief behind a string of daring heists. Of course, it becomes the ultimate game between the two men, and only one can come out on top. Nemesis taps into the old-school crime noir vibes that draw people to the genre in the first place, and, coupled with great performances from its leads, it’s no wonder critics are singing its praises.

Where is the Disconnect Between Critics and Audiences Coming From?

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One of the biggest criticisms of the show is that there are too many characters with too little to do, which inevitably steals the spotlight from the narrative points that are the bigger draw. Despite that, though, critics feel that the tension between the series leads, Matthew Law and Y’lan Noel, more than makes up for the moments where things lag. “Coltrane and Isaiah’s rivalry is ice-cold and entertaining as hell. It’s also just one piece of Nemesis’s radiant and textured mosaic, which arranges homage and archetype into something scorchingly original,” said critic Roxana Hadadi.

General audiences, however, are having none of that, with some going so far as to accuse critics of being paid by Netflix for leaving good reviews. One viewer said, “Nemesis is an exhausting exercise in recycled storytelling that brings absolutely nothing new to the table. From the opening episode, it plays out like a checklist of EVERY overused trope found in decades of urban fiction. Lifted directly from a bargain-bin paperback. The plot is painfully formulaic, relying on shock value instead of substance, and character development is virtually nonexistent.” Another added, “This series’ opener was so cringe, with ridiculous one-liners, the cast, for the most part, cannot act, so viewers can’t connect.” Overall, it seems that Nemesis hits certain nails on the head, while falling prey to the cheesier aspects of the genre. And while it’s trying new things, they don’t quite land as original with casual viewers.

Will you be catching Nemesis now that it’s topping the charts? Let us know your thoughts on the series in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.