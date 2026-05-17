Every Movie & TV Show Coming to Netflix This Week (May 18th)

Believe it or not, we’ve made it to the middle of May. While the midpoint of the month means we’re not terribly far off from streaming services releasing their lineups for the month ahead, that doesn’t mean that May is done offering entertainment fans new movies and television series to enjoy on streaming, especially on Netflix. The week ahead sees quite a few additions to the streaming platform and while it might not be a huge week for new movies, for television fans there will be a lot to enjoy.
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Series seems to be the name of the game for Netflix this upcoming week, with additions like Law and Order seasons 23 and 24, as well as programs like the first seasons of Grant, Abraham Lincoln, and FDR. There are also quite a few live events slated for the week ahead as well—a big deal if you’re an F1 racing fan. Want to see what all Netflix has in store for the week? Check out the lineup below!
May 18th
Abraham Lincoln: Season 1
FDR: Season 1
Grant: Season 1
The Great War
Law and Order: Season 23-24
Navy SEALs: America’s Secret Warriors: Seasons 1-2
Nope
Theodore Roosevelt: Season 1
Thomas Jefferson: Season 1
Washington: Season 1
May 19th
Untold UK: Liverpool’s Miracle of Istanbul
Wanda Sykes: Legacy
May 20th
Carizzma
May 21st
The Boroughs
James.
May 22nd
Canada: Sprint Qualifying (CA) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Practice 1 (CA) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie
Ladies First
Mating Season
May 23rd
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Qualifying (CA) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Sprint (CA) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
May 24th
F1 Canadian Grand Prix: Race (CA) — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
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