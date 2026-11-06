Netflix’s Twilight Reboot Finds New Bella and Edward, With Show’s Future Already Confirmed

Netflix’s previously announced Twilight TV Series, adapting Stephenie Meyer’s retelling, Midnight Sun, has seemingly found its new Bella and Edward. Talk of a Twilight TV reboot has been out in the world since April of 2023, with the series later confirmed to be both an animated series and an adaptation of Meyer’s Midnight Sun rather than a re-do of the books themselves (like HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter). Casting for the series has , and now it seems like Netflix has secured its two most important roles.

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According to a report from Knight Edge Media, which previously was the first to report on Connor Storrie in Marvel’s Ghost Rider and Aragorn being recast for the new Lord of the Rings movie, Netflix’s Twilight: Midnight Sun series has found its Bella Swan and Edward Cullen voice actors. They report that Sadie Stanley from Karate Kid: Legends and the live-action Kim Possible movie on Disney Channel will take on the role of Bella, with Julian Grey of Fear the Walking Dead and The Matrix Resurrections set to take on the role of Edward.

Twilight: Midnight Sun Finds Bella & Edward Replacements

Though neither of these stars for Twilight: Midnight Sun may generate a lot of excitement given how fresh they are in their Hollywood careers, it’s worth noting that this Twilight reboot will clearly be sold by the property itself and not who is starring in it. The new series also isn’t being treated as a major retread of the entire property. Instead, the shift to adapting Meyer’s Midnight Sun is very different, revealing the internal conflict that Edward Cullen has throughout the original Twilight novel, including his struggle with potential bloodlust over Bella.

Today’s casting report isn’t the only detail on the Twilight TV series. Lionsgate confirmed some major updates about the show just yesterday during an investor relations call, including how many seasons have already been ordered by Netflix but also how involved Stephenie Meyer is with the show.

“Stephanie’s a huge fan of television, all genres, as we’ve come to get to know her better, and animation specifically, which really led directly to the adaptation of Midnight Sun, which takes the point of view of the Cullen family and retells a story that we know from a different POV,” Kevin Beggs, Chair of the Lionsgate Television Group and Lionsgate Chief Content Integration Officer, said. “That’s a two-season adult animation order at Netflix. Stephanie and her team are very hands-on, really running the process along with us and Netflix. We have high expectations and hope, and, more importantly, are engaging our audience and her audience in a continuation and expansion of her universe.”

Twilight fans should expect other major characters to eventually be revealed as the series continues to come together. With no premiere date, though, it’s unclear when we’ll finally see a first look at this show at all.