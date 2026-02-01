Original Scooby Doo Star Breaks Silence on Netflix’s Reboot

Scooby-Doo is getting a Netflix reboot, and one of the original live-action movie stars has some thoughts on the upcoming release. Scooby-Doo is a beloved franchise that goes back to 1969 and has had several cartoons over the years. While there were countless cartoons, the franchise got a live-action movie release in 2002 with an almost perfect cast. That movie, written by James Gunn in one of his early Hollywood projects, was a huge success and got its own sequel, as well as some spinoff DTV movies. Now, Netflix has plans to bring a new live-action Scooby-Doo series to the streaming service.

While promoting his return to the Scream franchise in Scream 7, Matthew Lillard had some thoughts on the new Scooby-Doo series that Netflix is planning. Lillard, who played Shaggy in the original live-action movies, spoke to Entertainment Weekly about the planned show. “My general thought is that I’m really happy for them. I think that the show needs to come back. We haven’t done an animated series now in years, which I think is horrible. I think that it’s a great way for kids to understand storytelling. It’s the first introduction to ghost stories for a lot of kids, right? It’s about friendship and sticking together as a gang and working together to solve mysteries — and that normally it’s a dangerous white man behind a mask. These are the things that kids have to learn.”

Matthew Lillard’s One Hope For The Scooby Doo Reboot

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Lillard also said that he is happy for the live-action show anyway, although he wants it to retain what made Scooby-Doo special to begin with. “My hope is that they hold onto what’s tried and true and take their hack at it,” Lillard said. “But the reality is that I’m sort of a purist when it comes to that franchise. The core of it is really about friendship. It’s really lovely, and I hope that they hold onto that.”

Netflix and Warner Bros. are planning a big Scooby-Doo reboot as a live-action series. The new series will be eight episodes and will be presented as an origin story for the kids from Mystery Inc. Josh Appelbaum and Scott Rosenberg (Citadel) are onboard for the series with Greg Berlanti (The Arrowverse) as the executive producer. Netflix reported that it will be “a modern reimagining of the iconic mystery-solving group of teens and their very special dog.”

The Netflix story will see Shaggy and Daphne in their final summer camp experience when they end up involved in a mystery surrounding a lost Great Dane puppy who might be the only witness to a supernatural murder. They team up with Velma, a pragmatic townie, and the strange Freddy to solve the case.

