Twilight TV Reboot Will Be Animated Series

Hang on tight, spider monkey, because the Twilight franchise is returning in a whole new context. On Tuesday, during a Q&A at the Morgan Stanley media conference, Lionsgate Vice Chairman Michael Burns revealed that the rumored Twilight television adaptation is in the works — as an animated series. News of a Twilight TV series has been reported since April of last year, and although many had assumed that the project would be done in live-action, reports indicate that the series was always set to be animated. It is unclear at this point what animation style the Twilight series will take, although it is worth noting that the original book series spawned three manga-inspired graphic novel adaptations.

"We're going to go out with the Twilight series, an animated series, I think there'll be a lot of interest in that," Burns explained.

What Is the Twilight TV Series About?

It is unclear at this point if the Twilight animated series will be a full reboot of Stephanie Meyer's source material, which was already turned into a five-film saga, or will be an offshoot set within the same universe. Meyer is "expected to be involved in the television adaptation," which does not currently have a showrunner or any cast and crew announced.

Wyck Godfrey and former Lionsgate Motion Picture Group co-president Erik Feig will serve as executive producers on the Twilight series.

Is There a Twilight Sequel?

The latest extension of the Twilight saga arrived in 2020, with the long-awaited publication of Midnight Sun. The novel, which presents the events of Twilight from the point of view of Edward Cullen, was originally conceived by Meyer while writing the original series. After the manuscript for Midnight Sun was leaked online in 2008, Meyer canceled initial plans to release it, reversing her decision years later.

"I didn't really return to the story—I never actually left it," Meyer wrote on her website amid Midnight Sun's release. "I didn't decide to finish it now, this is just how long it took to write. It was a very slow process. It's hard to describe how frustrating it is to write a very long book where you can't create anything new, where everything is already scripted for you and you have no ability to go off that script. When I write, I'm fueled by creation. That's what pulls me in and pushes me forward. And there wasn't very much creation in this book. If I would have realized what a challenge it would be, I probably never would have started. Though there have been a lot of stops and restarts over the years, I was never away from the manuscript for very long. Several times I would hit a roadblock and quit to work on something more amicable, but one of the big boosts to the process came from a break. Life and Death, the gender-swapped version of Twilight I wrote for Twilight's tenth anniversary, was unexpectedly beneficial to the Midnight Sun. Creating that version of the story let me get back to the characters in their purest form, just who they were as people, without any of the baggage from the movies or the fandoms. It made it easier for me to spend time with them again. When I did finally get to a point when I knew I would be able to finish, I worked to get it published as soon as possible. I knew that readers had been waiting for a long time."

