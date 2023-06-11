Hit Comedy Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10 After Final Season Debut

A ton of great shows have come to an end here in 2023, and we're not even halfway through the year. Netflix alone has had several hits bow out early this year, including Firefly Lane and Manifest. The end of this past week saw yet another hit bid farewell, with Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age dramedy Never Have I Ever releasing its fourth and final season. As expected, Never Have I Ever is going out on a high note, conquering the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list in its final outing.

Never Have I Ever debuted late last week and immediately soared to the top spot in Netflix's daily rotating ranks. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Never Have I Ever in the number one overall spot, beating out recent hits like Manifest, FUBAR, Arnold, and SWAT.

Given how well received the first three seasons of Never Have I Ever were, it should come as no surprise to see the series doing so well in its fourth outing.

You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows below!