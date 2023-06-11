Hit Comedy Series Takes Over Netflix Top 10 After Final Season Debut
A ton of great shows have come to an end here in 2023, and we're not even halfway through the year. Netflix alone has had several hits bow out early this year, including Firefly Lane and Manifest. The end of this past week saw yet another hit bid farewell, with Mindy Kaling's coming-of-age dramedy Never Have I Ever releasing its fourth and final season. As expected, Never Have I Ever is going out on a high note, conquering the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list in its final outing.
Never Have I Ever debuted late last week and immediately soared to the top spot in Netflix's daily rotating ranks. Sunday's edition of the Netflix Top 10 TV Shows list features Never Have I Ever in the number one overall spot, beating out recent hits like Manifest, FUBAR, Arnold, and SWAT.
Given how well received the first three seasons of Never Have I Ever were, it should come as no surprise to see the series doing so well in its fourth outing.
You can check out a full rundown of Sunday's Netflix Top 10 TV Shows below!
1. Never Have I Ever
"After a traumatic year, an Indian-American teen just wants to spruce up her social status — but friends, family and feelings won't make it easy on her."
2. Manifest
"When a plane mysteriously lands years after takeoff, the people onboard return to a world that has moved on without them and face strange new realities."
3. Arnold
"This intimate docuseries follows Arnold Schwarzenegger's multifaceted life and career, from bodybuilding champ to Hollywood icon to politician."
4. FUBAR
"When a father and daughter discover they both secretly work for the CIA, an already dicey undercover mission turns into a dysfunctional family attire."
5. Bloodhounds
"Two young boxers band together with a benevolent moneylender to take down a ruthless loan shark who preys on the financially desperate."
6. S.W.A.T.
"In his hometown of Los Angeles, a sergeant is tasked with leading an elite team of officers — and defusing deadly tensions in his community."
7. All American
"Culture clashes and brewing rivalries test a teen football player from South Los Angeles when he's recruited to the Beverly Hills High School Team."
8. Fake Profile
"Camila meets her Prince Charming through a dating app. After an idyllic romance, she plans to surprise him — only to end up trapped in a false paradise."
9. The Ultimatum: Queer Love
"Love triangles. Scandals. Commitment. Heartbreak. Five queer couples must decide to call it quits or put a ring on it in this intimate reality show."
10. Tex Mex Motors
"Junkers turn into jewels when they're in the hands of these pros, who bring cars from Mexico to El Paso for radical restorations in this lively series."