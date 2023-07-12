New Bluey Episodes Arrive on Disney+ Today

New episodes of Bluey dropped on Disney+ today, bringing ten new episodes of the beloved kids show, including two of the most famous guest stars to join the series so far. Among the new episodes -- all part of the show's third season, the first part of which has been on Disney+ for a while now -- the new episodes include cameos from celebrity Bluey fans Lin-Manuel Miranda (who appears as a talking horse in the episode "Stories") and Rose Byrne (who will be Chilli's sister Brandy).

Since it debuted in 2018, Bluey has become a massive hit with kids as well as their parents, managing to appeal to an incredibly broad audience. Bluey has become a worldwide sensation, but star Melanie Zanetti told us last fall that she enjoys the relative anonymity of having a worldwide hit...where nobody ever sees her face.

"It's pretty close to our actual sound," Zanetti told ComicBook.com. "I sometimes broaden the vowels a little bit. I have a pretty neutral accent....I have two little nieces and one of them has finally got the concept that I am Bluey's mom. The cognitive dissonance is hard. There was like six months to a year where my brother was like, 'Hey, Auntie Mel is Chilli,' and Amber was like 'Don't know what that means!' And then it finally clicked and she was very shocked and very excited."

Here's the descriptions of the episodes (via Bluey.TV):

MUSICAL STATUES

At the end of a long day, Bluey and her family are out of sync and out of sorts, so Mum gets everyone to play musical statues. STORIES

Indy thinks she's no good because her model horse looks like a cow, but Calypso encourages her not to give up, so she tries to fix it with a little help from Winton. PUPPETS

Bluey and Bingo teach Unicorse good manners so he can ask Mum on a date, but things go sideways when Unicorse eats a tick. TURTLE BOY

Bingo finds a toy turtle at the playground and wants to take him home, but Dad says it's not the done thing. ONESIES

When Mum's sister Brandy comes over for a visit, she brings the kids onesies as a present, which has an unexpected effect on Bingo! TRADIES

Bluey and Bingo hide under the house and spy on two mysterious tradies working in the backyard. GRANNY MOBILE

Muffin is playing Grouchy Granny on an old mobility scooter at a garage sale, but a real granny wants to buy it! SPACE

Mackenzie, Jack and Rusty are playing as astronauts on a mission to Mars. But Mackenzie keeps going missing and no one knows why! DIRT

Judo wants to play in the dirt with Bluey and Bingo, but she's not supposed to get dirty! THE DECIDER

The Heelers and Lucky's family get together to watch the big game!

You can see these new episodes, as well as the rest of the first three seasons of Bluey, on Disney+.