New Cartoon Network Fashion Collection Is a Flashback To The '90s and Early 2000s

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The late 90s and early 2000s was a golden age for Cartoon Network. Shows like Dexter's Laboratory, Adventure Time, Johnny Bravo, Courage the Cowardly Dog, Cow and Chicken, Ed Edd N Eddy, Teen Titans Go!, Fosters Home for Imaginary Friends, The Powerpuff Girls, and Steven Universe hold a special place in the hearts of many. What's more, most of these shows are now subject to the 20 year trend cycle phenomenon, which means that a whole new generation will be discovering them. Enter BoxLunch's nostaglic new Cartoon Network fashion collection.

The lineup includes t-shirts, sleep pants, socks, and accessories inspired by the iconic shows listed above (and more), and you can browse through them all right here at BoxLunch. Note that most of the items are currently discounted with the code BLGIFTS at checkout. We've highlighted some of our favorite Cartoon Network looks below.

Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake Will Return

Fionna And Cake's first season was a MAX exclusive, as the series took a decidedly darker approach to the original Adventure Time story. While not confirmed where or when the second season will debut, plenty of Adventure Time fans will be happy to hear the news of the duo's return.

In an interview with Variety last year, Fionna and Cake co-creator Adam Muto discussed the possibility of Fionna and Cake's future and the future of Adventure Time, "The future of "Fionna and Cake," and the "Adventure Time" franchise as a whole, is still in the brainstorming phase. My hope is that this series did well enough that they feel like they can invest in future seasons. What shape that takes, if that's a 'Fionna & Cake' Season 2 or it's more of an anthology kind of approach and we focus on another character, is still kind of up in the air… There's a running list of what we think could work as a series, what we think could work as a miniseries or a special."