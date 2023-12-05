Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake Confirms Season 2

Adventure Time has moved on from Finn and Jake following the conclusion of the original series and the spin-offs that gave a definitive ending to the original pair. Despite this fact, the land of Ooooo has taken the opportunity to focus on Fionna and Cake, the two characters that were originally thought to be created by the Ice King, but revealed in their series to be so much more. While the first season of Adventure Time: Fionna and Cake had a rather definitive ending, the series has confirmed that a second season is on the way to continue the duo's adventures.

The first season featuring Fionna and Cake as the stars took place years following the events of the original Adventure Time series. With Simon free of the Ice King's curse, he inadvertently brought Cake and Fionna to his universe as they hailed from a world that had shades of Ooooo but had a look that was quite similar to our own. Attempting to save the multiverse, Fionna and Cake's first season saw the pair teaming up with Simon and exploring quite a few alternate realities that were far different, and often darker, than the reality that started it all.

Adventure Time: Fionna And Cake Will Return

Fionna And Cake's first season was a MAX exclusive, as the series took a decidedly darker approach to the original Adventure Time story. While not confirmed where or when the second season will debut, plenty of Adventure Time fans will be happy to hear the news of the duo's return.

In an interview with Variety earlier this year, Fionna and Cake co-creator Adam Muto discussed the possibility of Fionna and Cake's future and the future of Adventure Time, "The future of "Fionna and Cake," and the "Adventure Time" franchise as a whole, is still in the brainstorming phase. My hope is that this series did well enough that they feel like they can invest in future seasons. What shape that takes, if that's a 'Fionna & Cake' Season 2 or it's more of an anthology kind of approach and we focus on another character, is still kind of up in the air… There's a running list of what we think could work as a series, what we think could work as a miniseries or a special."

Are you hyped to hear that Cake and Fionna will return? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the land of Ooooo.