New Episode of Lanterns Is Immediately the Highest-Rated of the Series, “Masterpiece of a Show”

Lanterns has just a few episodes left before the season concludes (or the series, as a second season isn’t currently confirmed, despite feeling very likely), and the show has just reached a brand-new milestone. Lanterns had a bit of an uphill battle when it began streaming on HBO Max. Although expectations were high for the DCU especially after Superman performed so well last year, Supergirl proved to be a box office disappointment earlier this summer, which threatened to get Lanterns off on the wrong foot, especially considering that TV shows generally don’t drum up as much attention as blockbuster movies. However, Lanterns has actually been performing quite well, even breaking some viewership records earlier in its run that suggested it would be defying the odds. Now, Lanterns has broken yet another record following its action-packed fifth episode, as episode 5 just became the highest-rated episode of the show by quite a wide margin on IMDb.

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Currently, episode 1 has an 8.2, episode 2 has an 8.1, episode 3 has a somewhat bleak 7.6, and episode 4 has an 8.5. In what is clearly a much more positive rating, Lanterns episode 5 is currently sitting at a rating of 9.2. Beyond just a solid rating on IMDb, though, audiences seem genuinely enthusiastic about the episode (and, by extension, the show). One X post about these ratings has multiple comments praising episode 5, with one person writing, “Best episode yet,” and another saying, “Show is f—g phenomenal, and that was the best episode yet.” Another comment refers to Lanterns as a “masterpiece of a show.” Yet, for all of this enthusiasm, Lanterns episode 6 very well might come along and get an even more encouraging response, and perhaps a higher rating.

Could Lanterns Episode 6 Top Episode 5?

Numerous spoiler-filled events took place during Lanterns episode 5, and already, we have some sense of what the next installment in this story will entail, as the trailer for episode 6 dropped not long after episode 5 was released. In it, among other things, was confirmation that Guy Gardner will finally be making his appearance, which is something that has been teased for weeks now. Currently, it’s not totally clear what Guy’s role will be, but given the events of episode 5, especially as they relate to John and Hal’s dynamic and their respective roles, he could be entering the debate over who the true Green Lantern will be at a pivotal time, perhaps even setting up the fact that he is Green Lantern by the time Superman takes place (several years after the 2016 timeline shown in Lanterns episode 5).

It’s possible that this cameo will be a popular one with audiences, especially considering how celebrated Superman largely was as an entry in James Gunn’s DCU, which could mean episode 5 being dethroned as the most highly rated episode overall thus far. However, there is also a chance that this could backfire and audiences won’t respond well to the show that has largely stood on its own two feet now pulling in a familiar face. Hopefully, it’s the former rather than the latter, as Lanterns really is a solid show, deserving of the praise it’s been getting.