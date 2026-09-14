Lanterns Episode 6 Trailer Finally Confirms the Moment We’ve All Been Waiting For

Warning! This post contains SPOILERS for Lanterns episode 5.

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Lanterns episode 5 landed on HBO Max last night, and it was jam-packed with shocking moments, major reveals, and significant updates to the larger plot. Among the biggest events in the most recent episode was the intense knock-down, drag-out fight between Hal and John, which had been building for quite some time and ended with John walking away with the Green Lantern Ring. Although that was far from the only surprising moment in episode 5 (Zoe being shot and killed by John, who then rips out her heart, probably takes the lead on that front), it does have a potential connection to the comics that perfectly leads into the DCU cameo that fans have been waiting for and that was just confirmed by the Lanterns episode 6 trailer.

Specifically, in episode 5, John and Hal battle it out over who is going to be the true Green Lantern, with Hal feeling like the rightful Green Lantern because the ring chose him and John believing he is entitled to the role of Green Lantern because he was recruited by the Guardians themselves—and, as Lanterns has made clear, John and his parents went to great lengths to secure that future for him as well. This fight in episode 5, to a degree, mirrors a story from the comics, specifically Green Lantern (1990) #25, in which Hal and Guy Gardner likewise battle one another for the title of Green Lantern. Up until this point, Guy—who had his DCU debut in Superman last summer—hadn’t appeared in the show, so it seemed this comic book arc was being swapped out for a confrontation between John and Hal (although they also had fights in the comics). Now, though, the Lanterns episode 6 preview has confirmed Guy is about to appear, raising questions about what his role in the story will be.

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Will Guy Be Fighting for the Role of Green Lantern?

It was already known that Guy would appear at some point in Lanterns, actually making him the actor with the most DCU appearances thus far, so that in and of itself is not a surprise, but the fact that he is showing up now, in episode 6, raises some questions. After all, not only did Hal just lose the ring to John, but also, John decided to give up the Green Lantern Ring and walk away after realizing he no longer felt right about what he was doing. This means that, theoretically, there is no one currently in the role of Green Lantern, perfectly making way for Guy to take up the role. This makes sense, given that Guy is Green Lantern in Superman, which takes place after the 2016 timeline of Lanterns when this fight between Hal and John occurs.

In all likelihood, this means that the fight between Hal and Guy from the comics will not be happening in the show—although that’s far from a guarantee. There are still a few episodes left, and Hal doesn’t seem like the type to just give up and walk away. However, Guy’s role seems to be a cameo, not the beginning of a significant character arc, so audiences probably shouldn’t expect the massive battle of the comics to take place in episode 6. Even so, it is exciting to know that Guy is about to make his Lanterns debut, and it’s easy to imagine that this will have some connection to next year’s Superman sequel, Man of Tomorrow.