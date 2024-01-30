New Girl Star Lamorne Morris Jokes They Can't Afford One Costar for Reunion

The FOX sitcom New Girl helped launch the careers of its stars, though actor Lamorne Morris recently joked that his costar Jake Johnson has become so famous that the one reason there won't be a reunion on the horizon is that the series couldn't afford Johnson's current salary. While addressing the concept of a reboot, Morris initially answered more earnestly, noting that it would be entirely up to series creator Liz Meriwether to move forward with a continuation of the concept, though did also note the importance Johnson played in the show's dynamic. New Girl concluded in 2018 after seven seasons.

"If that's something [Meriwether] wants to take on. It's not easy to create a show like that -- she had a lot of sleepless nights for sure trying to hone in on these characters and write these jokes and these storylines," Morris shared with Entertainment Tonight of a possible revival. "You gotta call her, you gotta call Liz or Jake Johnson because Jake Johnson really ran the ship."

Morris continued, "His quota is so high now that I don't believe we'd be able to afford him ... He has a new movie that just came out, Self Reliance or some sh-t like that, you know, that no one seems to be watching. But besides that, besides those two, we would all love to do it."

The series also starred Zooey Deschanel, Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, and Damon Wayans Jr. While Morris was merely teasing his former costar about his busy career, admitting that Johnson would be a stumbling block isn't that far from the truth, as Johnson shared earlier this year that he has no real interest in any type of revival.

"So I don't like the idea of all of us sitting on a couch and hugging in front of cameras and then getting sincere and being like, 'What Max Greenfield means to me...' with him right there," Johnson expressed to ComicBook.com of a new season or reunion special. "All that feels really bizarre to me, as well as the idea of doing a, 'Let's get the gang back together.' And now it's like, 'Nick Miller's definitely fatter.' I'm thinking that we're all with our fake kids. I don't know."

He continued, "But it's the same thing in terms of the Peter B. Parker thing. Liz Meriwether is the creator behind it all. It's her vision, it's her show. Liz was such a great partner in that she allowed us all control of our own characters with her, so we could improvise, we could move around and she would write to us, but it's her baby. So if Liz texted me in the middle of the night and said, 'I have a great idea for New Girl,' that's very different than if Netflix or whatever, Hulu tried to put something together just to make money on it. But I don't think Liz is doing that because I think she's slammed and doing new stuff, and I think it's hard to get everyone. But if it came from her, I think we would all for sure listen. She's really talented and she gave us all the biggest jobs of our lives."

Stay tuned for possible updates on the New Girl franchise.

