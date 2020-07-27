New Girl Reunion to Take Place on Jake Johnson's Netflix Series Hoops

A New Girl reunion is coming to Netflix next month! Okay, so it's not like there's going to be some kind of get-back-together special for the cast of the beloved comedy on the streaming service. It's not that kind of reunion. New Girl star Jake Johnson has a new TV series coming to Netflix at the end of August. It's called Hoops, and it's an adult animated series about a washed up basketball coach. While Johnson is the only series regular on the show that came from the world of New Girl, he will have several other alum from the series joining as guest stars throughout the first season.

It was revealed during the Comic-Con panel over the weekend that Hoops guest stars would include former New Girl standouts Max Greenfield, Hannah Simone, and Damon Wayans Jr. Johnson, Greenfield, and Simone starred throughout the entire run of New Girl, playing the characters of Nick, Schmidt, and Cece, respectively. Wayans' Coach drifted in and out of the series.

Other guest stars for the first season of Hoops include Nick Swardson, Sam Richardson, and Will Forte.

Johnson stars in Hoops as Coach Ben Hopkins, a pathetic, angry, foul-mouthed coach desperate to prove himself, but always looking for an easy way to get the job done. He’s shameless and selfish, and given the opportunity to do the right thing, he fails most of the time. The series also stars Rob Riggle as Barry Hopkins, Ben’s father who is a former pro-athlete turned steakhouse owner. Barry frequently rips his son, and doesn’t respect him, but still wants the best for him.

Natasha Leggero will voice Shannon, Ben’s estranged wife. She’s got a history of impulsive behavior and rash decisions, but has straightened up her life since leaving Ben and is focused on making her horse farm a success. Ron Funches will voice Ron, an assistant Coach and Ben’s best friend. Considerate, quiet, and patient, he’s Ben’s polar opposite. Cleo King will voice Opal, Ben’s boss and Principal of Lenwood High who doesn’t like her job and is nearly as foul-mouthed as Ben. She’s unlucky in love, superstitious, and has a talent for singing. A.D. Miles will voice Matty, a 16-year-old seven-footer whose father abandoned him when he was young. Matty struggles with his body off the court and has a hard time making friends.

The first season of Hoops premieres on Netflix on August 21st.

