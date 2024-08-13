New Girl’s Lamorne Morris Teams Up With Mike’s Hard Lemonade for “Jobstacle Course” Event

Actor Lamorne Morris earned his breakout role in the sitcom New Girl as Winston, which earned him exciting opportunities in projects like Game Night, Fargo, and the upcoming Spider-Noir series. It wasn’t an easy road for the performer, having worked at video stores, Walmart, TGI Fridays, and as a telemarketer before bringing his fan-favorite character to life in the beloved FOX sitcom. In honor of his various professions, Morris is teaming up with Mike’s Hard Lemonade to unveil the “Mike’s Jobstacle Course” event that shines a light on how every profession comes with unique challenges, all of which should be rewarded with a cold beverage. The Mike’s Jobstacle Course will be located at 477 Broadway from 2 – 8 p.m. ET on August 20th. RSVP at mikesjobstaclecourse.eventbrite.com.

“I have quite the resume. I’ve worked a lot of different jobs throughout my career from a restaurant server to a big-box retailer clerk to a video rental store employee, and even as a telemarketer before becoming an actor,” Morris shared in a statement. “I can tell you from personal experience, all jobs can be surprisingly hard in different ways; and what better reward after a hard day than an ice-cold Mike’s Hard Lemonade.”

“Mike’s is about celebrating the hard work and dedication of consumers who give their all every day, and they deserve to be rewarded,” Kevin Brady, Vice President of Marketing, Mike’s Hard Lemonade, added. “At Mike’s, we understand the value of hard work, whether it’s crafting the perfect blend of three kinds of lemons for our original hard lemonade or the daily grind that so many face. As Labor Day approaches, we want to honor that effort the best way we know how: because a hard day deserves a refreshing-tasting Mike’s Hard Lemonade.”

Per press release, “Mike’s is partnering with hard-working actor Lamorne Morris to host an interactive pop-up event, Mike’s Jobstacle Course. This immersive experience will prove that every job has its hard days. And a hard day deserves a refreshing-tasting Mike’s Hard Lemonade. Just ahead of Labor Day on August 20th in New York City, a city renowned for its hustle and work ethic, the Mike’s Jobstacle Course is giving you the opportunity to experience what different ‘easy’ jobs might be like. Think reporting the weather looks pretty chill? Try your hand at being a weatherperson. Think you’ve got the right stuff to be a bookseller? Try organizing the stacks yourself. Does ‘candy taste-tester’ sound like a sweet gig? See if you’ve got the stomach for a job as a food taster. Participants (21+ only) will experience these deceptively challenging ‘easy’ jobs, proving that every job has its own laughably hard moments.”

"Those brave enough to complete the Mike's Jobstacle Course will be rewarded for their 'hard day' with light bites, Mike's Hard Days Rewards swag items (check them out at: www.mikesharddaysrewards.com) and, of course, Mike's Hard Lemonade — the ultimate hard-earned reward.

“To put on a hard-working event, you need a hard-working host. Mike’s called in an odd job expert: the one and only Lamorne Morris. You might know him as the star of your favorite movie or TV show, or as the host of The Lamorning After and The Mess Around podcasts, but before his rise to fame he worked at a large retail store and as a bookseller. Now he can add the biggest accolade of all: Mike’s Hard Lemonade superfan.

“While most of this is fun and games, to gain genuine insight into what’s making our days hard, Mike’s surveyed employed Americans about their day and jobs to get to the core of the issue, and they uncovered some surprising results:

Most Americans Perceive Their Jobs as Harder Than Others

The majority of employed Americans (52%) describe their jobs as harder than other professions.

Jobs Are the Hardest Part of Our Days

Half (50%) of employed Americans say the hardest part of their day is a result of their job — 1.5x higher than family or daily responsibilities.

We Deserve a Reward for a Hard Day

85% of employed Americans agree that they deserve a reward after a hard day.



“The Mike’s Jobstacle Course follows the brand’s Hard Days Deserve a Hard Lemonade campaign that launched this past May around Mike’s 25th Anniversary. The campaign taps into the roots of the brand to celebrate hard work and highlight Mike’s Hard Lemonade as the ultimate reward after a hard day. Check it out on YouTube.”



