New Girl Actor Lamorne Morris Is Up For A New Girl Reunion - Talking Shop

New Girl instantly became a fan-favorite series when it launched in 2012. The series came to an end in May of 2018, leaving those who got attached to Nick, Schmidt, Winston, and Jessica Day longing for more of the cast and characters together. With everyone at home, watching old episodes of the series has become a popular habit but the thought of getting the cast together is still an exciting one. According to Winston Bishop himself Lamorne Morris, the cast is more than ready to reunite in one way or another to make the fans happy. Morris joined ComicBook.com's Talking Shop (seen in the video above) where he opened up about a possible reunion.

"It shouldn't be hard," Morris said. "I don't know, I think the only problem person would be Jake Johnson because I'm not sure he knows how to work technology. So like everybody else would be fine. I think everybody would be down to do it." Johnson portrayed Nick Miller on the series and Morris seems to simply be having some fun at the actor's expense but, who knows, maybe the bartender in him is unable to properly work a computer.

Morris ultimately joked that as soon as the checks arrive, they will all be good to go. "Give us a million bucks each and we're good, man," Morris said.

Morris, Johnson, Zooey Deschanel, and Max Greenfield have all gone their own ways since the series ended. Morris has landed roles in titles like Game Night (which might get a sequel) and the Valiant Comics movie Bloodshot. Johnson appeared in Jurassic World and voiced Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Looks like there is a comic book movie in all of us.

Are you ready to see the cast of New Girl get back together, even if it is simply a Zoom reunion where they all catch up and we get to watch and laugh with them? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

