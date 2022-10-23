New Girl Star Zooey Deschanel Addresses Revival Odds

With revivals and reboots are currently incredibly popular across the entertainment landscape, it seems like there are no series that fans aren't at least wondering if they might see come back to life in one form or another. That includes New Girl. Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, the series ran for seven seasons on Fox and followed Zooey Deschanel's quirky Jessica Day as she moves a Los Angeles loft with three guys Nick (Jake Johnson), Winston Schmidt (Max Greenfield) and Winston Bishop (Lamond Morris). The series ended in 2018, but has remained popular ever since, but as for the odds of a revival or reunion, Deschanel just isn't sure.

Speaking with The AV Club (via Screen Rant) Deschanel said that she misses playing Jessica, but also doesn't know what the odds are of bringing everyone back together again for a follow up.

"I miss playing Jessica Day, I loved playing that character,' Deschanel said. "It was so much fun being on set every day. Mainly, I miss the camaraderie with the other actors, I loved working with everyone, and we just had such great writing on the show. I don't know the answer, it feels like 50 percent here and 50 percent there, so I'm not really sure."

Will there be a New Girl reunion?

While Deschanel wasn't sure what the potential for such a project would be, series creator Elizabeth Meriwether has spoken out about this previously. In 2021 for the show's tenth anniversary, Meriwether said that a reunion would eventually happen when it felt right — suggesting that more time needed to pass.

"I think we need a little more water under the bridge is what I'll say, but yeah," Meriwether said. "When it feels right, when the universe says it's time, I will be there with my little tippy-tap computer writing stuff."

What other projects are Zooey Deschanel involved in?

Earlier this year, it was announced that Deschanel had joined the cast of Harold and the Purple Crayon alongside Zachary Levi and Lil Rey Howery in the live action adaptation of the beloved children's book. The story, which centers on a four-year-old boy who creates imaginary worlds with his crayon, was originally published in 1955, and was written by Crockett Johnson. The book proved popular enough to launch a whole series of Harold sequels.

Would you like to see a New Girl revival or reboot? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section.