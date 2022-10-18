Teletubbies Reboot Trailer Released by Netflix

The Teletubbies reboot has a brand new trailer from Netflix. On social media, the platform debuted what kids will be seeing as the new version of the preschool phenomenon takes off. Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po are all here again. In a wonder-filled world, they'll have small scale adventures with some nods back to the classic program. New narrator Tituss Burgess will be providing some helpful guidance for the characters and the audience. It's all here: the sun being played by a child, their stomach view-screens for live-action segments, and the vacuum and Tubby Custard. So, for smaller viewers, another generation of kids will have the chance to be engrossed in that bright, colorful world. You can catch the clip right here from their Twitter profile.

Here's Netflix's official synopsis: "Join colorful friends Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po on wonder-filled adventures as they learn and grow in this 21st century refresh of the beloved preschool series, now narrated by Emmy-nominee Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt). Each episode includes new, original "Tummy Tales" songs that will have the entire family dancing along!"

It's what you've all been waiting for.



The first trailer for TELETUBBIES is here! pic.twitter.com/pAeIAal1N9 — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) October 18, 2022

Teletubbies Actually Inspired Parts of Loki

Loki director Kate Herron actually explained how the children's TV series inspired the Marvel Disney+ show. Episode 5, in particular, drew some parallels between the preschool favorite and The Void in Loki. Herron spoke to For All Nerds TV about that nod and how thrilled she was that the cast just decided to go with it.

"I haven't spoken about this yet, but the Teletubbies reference — it was Episode 5," Herron shared. "I wanted The Void to feel like kind of an overgrown garden because it's like this forgotten place. Essentially, I had pitched the British countryside because it looks a lot like that, but I remember talking to ILM, who we were making the effects with, and they were like, 'Well, what are you thinking?' I just couldn't think, and I was just like, 'Oh my god, you know what it is? It's like the Teletubbies, it's like rolling hills of dystopia, and that's what we're going for.' But it's not sunny, it's got this kind of mist. And that's how the Teletubbies got into the show. Luckily they went with it."

