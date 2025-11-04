New Harry Potter HBO Rumor Reveals Massive Change From the Movies (And Fans Are Split)

Production is in full swing on Season 1 of HBO’s big reboot of Harry Potter, and even before cameras rolled, the differences in the new show and the original feature films were clear. Not only was the series instituting colorblind casting, confirming Paapa Essiedu as Professor Snape, but it would also be digging deep into the lore and making sure to include things that weren’t in the feature film. Set photos and videos have revealed key moments that never made it to the screen are being included in the show’s first season, like the night that Voldemort kills Harry Potter’s parents and the celebration from the magical community.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From a distance, the Harry Potter TV show appears to be really maintaining a hard stance of being faithful to the source material’s narrative, especially when it comes to the long-term planning of the adaptation. Not only are they planting seeds for future seasons, but they’re growing the story in a unique way. This leads us to the latest rumor about the show, one that points toward a new actor being added to the cast that wasn’t included in the feature films, and one that no Harry Potter fan could have predicted.

The Harry Potter TV Series Might Introduce a Surprising Character

A new rumor for the Harry Potter TV series reveals that the show has hired a new actor for its cast and put them in the role of the narrator. According to Redanian Intelligence, a major source for rumors about House of the Dragon and The Witcher, Tom Turner of Anatomy of a Scandal and The Crown is set to take on the part, one that could presumably be included across the many seasons of the Harry Potter TV series. On the whole, bringing a narrator into the series makes sense; the omniscient voice could clearly call back to the text from the books themselves and the descriptions that fans have known for years (EG, the first line of the first book, “Mr. and Mrs. Dursley of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much.”)

News of Turner being added to the cast as a narrator is one that has taken Harry Potter fans by surprise. Fans on the /r/HarryPotterHBO subreddit were quick to jump on the topic, and it revealed that they’re largely split on the idea, the big question being how the narrator will be deployed in the series when it does arrive.

/u/im_not_funny12 posited that the narrator may be deployed in a way that fits with other modern UK TV productions, writing: “I wonder if it will be a bit like Call the Midwife and Bridgerton with an intro and outro from the narrator.”

User /u/yHenry_7 noted that a narrator for the first line of the first book is one that makes sense, but that “constant narration” in the show was something they were unsure about. They added, “I don’t really find the narrator necessary…”

/u/Carninator had a different take on the narrator casting, writing: “99% sure this is either an onscreen role or some voice on a radio or TV. Not someone actually narrating the episodes.”

To that end, Turner’s role has not been confirmed by Warner Bros. or HBO just yet, so we may not know what his “narrator” role will really entail when the show does arrive. The Harry Potter TV series is slated to premiere its first season in 2026, but if a narrator really is being used, we can probably expect that to be confirmed by a trailer well before the show’s premiere.