New HBO Max Series has 100% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Though perhaps the victim of bad timing, HBO Max has released the first three episodes of one of the absolute best TV shows of the year, Station Eleven. The first three of ten episodes are now streaming on the platform and as of this writing the series has a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with ComicBook.com’s own Nicole Drum giving the series a 5 out of 5 in our official review. Based on the award winning novel by Emily St. John Mandel, Station Eleven is described as “post-apocalyptic saga” which follows the survivors of a devastating flu and their attempts to rebuild and reimagine the world anew – while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

Many audience members may look the other way at once when they read that this is a series set in a post-pandemic world, but the critical ratings for the series don’t lie. There aren’t many TV shows that get a perfect score on the Rotten Tomatoes platform (Netflix’s Arcane is another recent example that has landed in the club though) so even if there’s hesitancy about watching fiction that’s a little close to reality take solace in knowing that it’s actually really good television. In their review, Drum praised the series as a “hopeful and human take on the end of the world,” writing:

https://youtu.be/RaAG-SwEa7k

“While pandemic entertainment might be wearying for some and others have concerns about adaptations of beloved novels, Station Eleven is a rare creation that manages to not only rise above those concerns but truly shine. This is a series that transcends the moment it is being released in and manages to improve upon the source material without ever losing the heart of what makes it so beloved. The result is an indelible and honest celebration of the best of the human spirit, one of the finest pieces of television this year, and a work of art all its own.”

Station Eleven features an all-star ensemble in front of and behind the camera with Mackenzie Davis starring as Kirsten alongside, Himesh Patel as Jeevan, David Wilmot as Clark, Nabhaan Rizwan as Frank Chaudhary, Caitlin Fitzgerald as Elizabeth, Lori Petty as The Conductor, Matilda Lawler as Young Kirsten, and Danielle Deadwyler as Miranda. Primetime Emmy nominee for Atlanta Hiro Murai directed two of the ten episodes with Jeremy Podeswa (Game of Thrones), Helen Shaver (Lovecraft Country), and Lucy Tcherniak (The End of the F***ing World) also directing.

The first three episodes are now streaming with two episodes set to drop on Thursday December 23, Thursday December 30, and Thursday January 6, 2022. The series finale will arrive on its own on Thursday, January 13, 2022.