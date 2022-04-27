New Jeff Bridges TV Series Gets June Premiere Date on FX

✖

Jeff Bridges' latest television series is one step closer to hitting the small screen. It was recently announced that The Old Man, an upcoming drama series starring Bridges, will premiere two episodes on FX on June 16th at 10/9pm CT. The series, which will have a total of seven episodes, will also be available to stream the following day on Hulu. Based Based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Thomas Perry, The Old Man centers on Dan Chase (Bridges), who absconded from the CIA decades ago and has been living off the grid since. When an assassin arrives and tries to take Chase out, the old operative learns that to ensure his future he now must reconcile his past.

With Dan Chase flushed out of hiding, the FBI's Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Harold Harper (John Lithgow) is called on to hunt him down because of his complicated past with the rogue fugitive. Working alongside Harper is his protégé Angela Adams (Alia Shawkat) and CIA Special Agent "Raymond Waters" (E.J. Bonilla). When Chase proves to be more difficult to apprehend than the authorities expected, Julian Carson (Gbenga Akinnagbe), a highly trained special ops contractor, is sent to pursue him as well. While on the run, Chase rents a room from Zoe McDonald (Amy Brenneman) who draws on reserves she never knew she had in order to survive the day when she learns the truth about her new tenant. Bill Heck, Leem Lubany and Pej Vahdat also star in the drama series.

"As a young military intelligence operator 35 years ago Chase made an ill-considered decision motivated by a misplaced but noble sense of duty," Perry explained in a 2017 interview with The Big Thrill. "After delivering U.S. aid money to a middleman, he learned the middleman kept the money instead of delivering it to Libyan rebels. He retrieved most of the money and brought it home to the U.S., but his superiors tried to arrest him and blame him for the deaths of the rebels who went unsupplied. Enraged, he held onto the money and disappeared. Thirty-five years later, he has been married and widowed, raised a daughter who's become a doctor, and lived a good life. But now, someone has come for him-not to arrest him, but to kill him. His motivation now is simply to stay alive."

The Old Man is created for television by Jonathan E. Steinberg & Robert Levine, and is executive produced by Warren Littlefield, Steinberg, Dan Shotz, Levine, Jeff Bridges, David Schiff and Spider-Man: No Way Home director Jon Watts, who also directed the first two episodes. The series is produced by 20th Television in association with The Littlefield Company.

As mentioned above, The Old Man will premiere two episodes on FX on June 16th at 10/9pm CT.