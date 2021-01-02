New Marvel's WandaVision Emojis Released For 2021

✖

WandaVision will kick off the new year in style, and to go with its long-awaited debut in 2021 on Disney+, Marvel created new emojis for it. As you can see in the post below (via Fandom), the show now has two emojis for its lead characters, Scarlet Witch and Vision. For Scarlet, you'll actually type in #WandaMaximoff, while Vision will pop up after you type in #TheVision. You can check out the new emojis in all their glory in the post below.

"The new year has already brought us new #WandaVision emojis

#WandaMaximoff

#TheVision"

WandaVision will serve as the official start of the Marvel Cinematic Univer's Phase 4 and will actually be the first Marvel film and TV project since July of 2019, and director Matt Shakman does admit there's some pressure in that.

"It's an honor, and it's terrifying," Shakman told SFX Magazine. "And it is surreal, like everything else [right now]. The fact that we are the first Marvel MCU property to come out since Endgame, I never could have fathomed that when we first started working on this project... But it is a wonderful way to start Marvel's work in the streaming world. A show that is a giant love letter to the history of television is a perfect way for the maker of the biggest blockbusters to come to television."

Fans are eager for more Marvel content, and hopefully WandaVision will usher in a steady flow of awaited projects, including Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which would be on deck next.

You can check out the official description for WandaVision below.

"Welcome to WandaVision. Coming soon to Disney+. Marvel Studios' captivating new series "WandaVision" stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and marks the first series from Marvel Studios streaming exclusively on Disney+. The series is a blend of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems."

WandaVision hits Disney+ on January 15th, 2021.