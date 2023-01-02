Glass Onion Director Rian Johnson Says Muppets Crossover a "Good Idea"

In the weeks since it first debuted, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery has absolutely delighted its viewers. The Knives Out sequel introduced a slew of memorable new characters to surround Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) — leading some fans to speculate as to what future installments could entail. One prevailing fan theory has been a crossover between Knives Out and the Muppets, in which Blanc would be the only human character. In a recent video interview posted on Netflix's social media accounts, writer-director Rian Johnson addressed the possibility, calling it "a pretty good idea." He also elaborated on the possibility in a recent interview with Netflix's TUDUM blog.

"It's a joke that I thought was pretty brilliant, and I ended up really giving [it] some serious thought," Johnson revealed. "As much as I take the murder mystery genre seriously, I take the genre of a Muppet movie seriously... I think those two things have very different rules. You can either have a Benoit Blanc mystery that has Muppets in it, but they'll feel out of place. Or you can have a Muppet movie that Benoit Blanc is in, but it'll feel like a Muppet movie."

"I wouldn't want to compromise either of them," Johnson added. "And I feel like in order to make it well and make it work, you'd have to make a choice and compromise one or the other. If I ever make a Muppet movie, I just want to make a great Muppet movie."

What is Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery about?

In Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Tech billionaire Miles Bron invites his friends (and Detective Benoit Blanc) for a "murder mystery party" getaway on Glass Onion, his private Greek island. However, when someone turns up dead for real, Blanc must crack the case and discover who the killer is.

The film also stars Edward Norton as Miles Bron, Janelle Monáe as Cassandra "Andi" Brand, Kathryn Hahn as Claire Debella, Leslie Odom Jr. as Lionel Toussaint, Jessica Henwick as Peg, Madelyn Cline as Whiskey, Kate Hudson as Birdie Jay, Dave Bautista as Duke Cody, and Ethan Hawke in a currently-unknown role. Glass Onion is one of two sequels already greenlit by Netflix.

"The first one, [Johnson] had the idea for years in his head, but he only put pen to paper like late January and by end of October we were filming it, which is a super fast," producer Ram Bergman told ComicBook.com. "This movie, he really did not have an idea. He just stopped thinking and we were... From the moment he started really writing it, like, nine months later, a year later, we were filming. So, the good thing, he is very motivated to go do the next one as quickly as possible. But, you know, we'll see how fast he is but this is gonna be a challenge. It's gonna be a bigger challenge. So we'll see how long it's gonna take."

