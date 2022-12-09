The Muppet Chirstmas Carol Extended Cut Is Now Streaming on Disney+

Excellent news, Muppet fans! An extended version of The Muppet Christmas Carol with the cut song "When Love Is Gone" is now streaming on Disney+. The previously deleted song is an emotional ballad about the love lost between Ebenezer Scrooge (Michael Caine) and Belle (Meredith Braun). This weekend marks 30 years since the holiday classic was released, so it's the perfect time to watch the extended edition of the film.

"'When Love is Gone' is gone no more! 💞 See the beloved song restored within The Muppet Christmas Carol (Full Length Version) found in the Extras section only on @DisneyPlus," The Muppets shared on Instagram today. You can check out the post below:

What Happened To "When Love Is Gone?"

In 2018, director Brian Henson told Big Issue that the deleted song was never restored for The Muppet Christmas Carol Blu-ray because the scene's original film negative was believed lost.

"When we tried cutting it in to the Blu-ray movie it looked terrible because you could tell we'd cut from high resolution to the original video release," Henson explained. "I'm still pressuring them to find it. They keep swearing to me that there is no way it has been lost forever, and I keep saying, 'but it's been 20 years!'" Henson added, "They're still searching. I call them like every month to ask if they're still looking. One of these days they'll find it."

In 2020, Henson confirmed the lost piece of the film had been found and would be restored for a 4K remaster.

"They are all set with the full-length version again. I don't know if they are going to get it up on Disney+ in time for Christmas because they have all these processes," Henson explained at the time, "but it is coming back. The full-length version is coming back."

How Are The Muppets Celebrating The Muppet Christmas Carol's Anniversary?

In honor of the movie's anniversary, The Muppets sat down with Brett Goldstein to talk about making the film. Goldstein is best known for playing Roy Kent in Ted Lasso, and he recently appeared in Thor: Love and Thunder as Hercules. Turns out, the actor is also a huge fan of The Muppets and The Muppet Christmas Carol.

In Entertainment Weekly's "Around the Table," Goldstein was joined by Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, Robin, and Gonzo as they reflected on one of their most iconic films. "I think we can all agree objectively that the greatest film of all time is The Muppet Christmas Carol," Goldstein explained. "For me, the best memory is being together," Kermit shared. "My favorite part? Being Charles Dickens, a great author whose last name rhymes with chickens. Let's face it. I was perfect for the part," Gonzo added. Miss Piggy even had some kind words to say about Kermit: "As for the spirit of Christmas, though, I would have to say that Kermit captures that. I really do. Yes, Kermit and I have our differences, but he's still the kindest, sweetest frog I know." You can watch the full interview here.

Both versions of The Muppet Christmas Carol are now streaming on Disney+.