New Netflix Series Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

New TV shows are having a good week... Hulu's Extraordinary debuted this week with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score, and Rian Johnson's Poker Face currently has a 98% on the review site. Another new series that just dropped is Lockwood & Co, a Netflix original that was adapted for the screen by Attack the Block filmmaker Joe Cornish and based on the five-volume series novels by Jonathan Stroud. Currently, the new show has a 100% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes after seven reviews and a 98% audience score after 84 reviews. You can read what some of the critics are saying below...

"Lockwood is an appealing blend of noir-tinged detective tale, horror, and lowkey teen drama with just the right amount of witty banter," Jenna Scherer (AV Club) wrote.

"Fun, inventive – and a little bit Doctor Who," Josh Stephenson (metro.co.uk) shared.

"None of this impressive world-building, character development, and storytelling would work, though, if it wasn't for the consistently intelligent, wryly funny dialogue," Boyd Hilton (Empire Magazine) added.

"Does Lockwood & Co break any new ground? As with Stranger Things, no. But it weaves all its constituent parts into an entertaining narrative that raises just the right amount of hair on the back of the neck. A spooky delight," Vicky Jessop (London Evening Standard) wrote.

What Is Lockwood & Co About?

You can read a description for Lockwood & Co here: "In London, where the most gifted teenage ghost-hunters venture nightly into perilous combat with deadly spirits, amidst the many corporate, adult-run agencies, one stands alone: independent of any commercial imperative or adult supervision – a tiny startup, run by two teenage boys and a newly arrived, supremely psychically gifted girl, a renegade trio destined to unravel a mystery that will change the course of history: Lockwood & Co."

Cornish co-directs episodes alongside the likes of William McGregor (His Dark Materials) and Catherine Morshead (Pennyworth, Downton Abbey). Jonathan Stroud, Joy Wilkinson (Doctor Who), Ed Hime (Doctor Who), Kara Smith (The Baby), and Joe Cornish will serve as series writers. The series stars Ruby Stokes (A Banquet) as Lucy Carlyle; Cameron Chapman as Anthony Lockwood; Ali Hadji-Heshmati as George Karim; Ivanno Jeremiah (Humans) as Inspector Barnes; Luke Treadaway (Traitors) as The Golden Blade; Morven Christie (The A Word) as Penelope Fittes; Jemma Moore {Host) as Annabel Ward; Jack Bandeira as Quill Kipps; Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones) as Julius Winkman; Hayley Konadu as Flo Bones; Rhianna Dorris as Kat Godwin; Paddy Holland as Bobby Vernon, and Rico Vina as Ned Shaw.

Lockwood & Co is now streaming on Netflix.