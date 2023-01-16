Rian Johnson Teases Poker Face Season 2 Ahead of Peacock Premiere

The Poker Face mystery thriller isn't even available to stream on Peacock and Rian Johnson is already teasing a second season. Fans have been enjoying Johnson's sleuthing work on Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, which has upped the intrigue in Poker Face. The 10-episode limited series stars Natasha Lyonne and follows her as she helps solve a different mystery every week. Poker Face is also filmmaker Rian Johnson's television debut, and he may have his eye on even more content in the Poker Face universe.

Rian Johnson was on hand for the Television Critics Association winter press tour, where he discussed how Poker Face wasn't conceived to just be a limited series (H/T Collider). "There are infinite stories to tell. As people watch more and more episodes and realize how distinct each one is ... there is endless possibility," Johnson said. Natasha Lyonne chimed in later with her vote for Poker Face running for 76 seasons.

Rian Johnson and Natasha Lyonne Comment on Poker Face Peacock Debut

"Never underestimate the power of a good dinner conversation between friends. What started as a discussion over steak frites about detective shows and what made them such a reliable pleasure—the exploration of little worlds within each new setting, the guest stars playing killers and victims, and most importantly, a scrappy protagonist you were always ready to kick back with and see win—ultimately resulted in the creation of Charlie, the driving force behind POKER FACE.

"We invite you to follow Charlie on a cross-country road trip as she meets a rogue's gallery of characters and avenges a new injustice each episode, armed with little more than her uncanny ability to detect lies and a genuine appreciation for her fellow humans (and the occasional dog).

"Now please leave the overthinking to Rian, who has masterfully crafted ten self-contained puzzles for Charlie to solve. Just jump in the back of her '69 Plymouth Barracuda and enjoy the ride.

"Thanks, Rian and Natasha."

What Is Peacock's Poker Face About?

Poker Face is a 10-episode mystery-of-the-week series following Natasha Lyonne's Charlie, who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve.

Poker Face debuts January 26th with four episodes at launch, with new episodes streaming Thursdays on Peacock. It stars Natasha Lyonne as "Charlie Cale" and guest-stars Adrien Brody, Angel Desai, Audrey Corsa, Benjamin Bratt, Brandon Michael Hall, Charles Melton, Chelsea Frei, Cherry Jones, Chloë Sevigny, Clea DuVall, Colton Ryan, Danielle MacDonald, Dascha Polanco, Ellen Barkin, Hong Chau, Jasmine Aiyana Garvin, Jameela Jamil, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Judith Light, Leslie Silva, Lil Rel Howery, Luis Guzmán, Megan Suri, Niall Cunningham, Nicholas Cirillo, Nick Nolte, Reed Birney, Rhea Perlman, Ron Perlman, Rowan Blanchard, S. Epatha Merkerson, Shane Paul McGhie, Simon Helberg, Stephanie Hsu, Tim Blake Nelson and Tim Meadows.