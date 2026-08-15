New Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 Trailer Sends the Heroes on Their Most Intense Journey Yet

This summer is proving to be a good time to be a Percy Jackson & the Olympians fan. Last month at San Diego Comic-Con, the Disney+ series not only got a first teaser spotlighting a story that has never before been done in live action but also confirmed that the popular Rick Riordan adaptation will make its debut on the streaming platform in November. Now, with D23 underway, fans are getting even more about the beloved series with the release of a brand-new, full-length trailer for season 3. While going into the season and the trailer fans already knew they’d be dealing with the Titan’s Curse, this new trailer reveals just how high the stakes really are: find Annabeth; stop the Titans.

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Right out of the gate, the trailer is setting the scene for an intense new season with the connection between Annabeth and Percy very much at the core. As the voiceover says, love has the power to start wars and it has the power to end them. But while there’s some doubt that love alone will get them out of this war, it’s pretty clear that Percy has other ideas. Check it out for yourself below.

New trailer from Percy Jackson season 3 debuted at #D23. Coming November 20th. pic.twitter.com/VjGJEWLvl6 — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) August 15, 2026

Percy Jackson Season Three Takes on The Titans Curse

Image via Disney+

While the previously released teaser didn’t give us a lot about what to expect in the series’ third season, this trailer certainly opens up a lot more about the season. As has been the case for each of the two previous seasons, Percy Jackson & The Olympians will continue to adapt roughly a book a season with this season taking on book three, The Titan’s Curse. It’s the halfway point in the source material and also marks a point where the Disney+ series will officially move beyond the previous live-action adaptations. That means we’ll finally be getting to see a fan-favorite story come to life off the page as we never have before in what series star Walker Scobell has previously described as the most “book accurate season we’ve had yet” — and if this trailer is any indication, it’s going to be the most intense season yet as well.

We also now have an official synopsis of the third season, fully noting just how significant Annabeth’s abduction is and just how far Percy is willing to go to save her: “If Percy Jackson learned anything after completing two epic quests with Annabeth Chase, it’s that he would be lost without her. So, when Annabeth is captured by the forces of Kronos, Percy must embark on a perilous journey to rescue her. He must free a goddess in chains, confront the Titan’s curse, and avoid triggering the fall of Olympus. With Grover by his side, Percy must join some unlikely quest mates to confront a prophecy with dire consequences.

Season 3 of Percy Jackson and the Olympians premieres November 20th on Disney+.