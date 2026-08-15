Ahsoka Season 2 Officially Has A Release Date, & Fans Are All Saying One Thing

Ahsoka debuted on Aug. 22, 2023, and while it wasn’t an immediate smash hit, it was thrilling for Star Wars fans, especially those who loved Star Wars: The Clone Wars. Ahsoka wasn’t titular lead Ahsoka Tano’s live-action debut, as she had already appeared in The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, but this was the first Star Wars project officially focused on her and, as was eventually revealed, it ended up showing not only what Ahsoka was doing during the New Republic era but also flashbacks to the Clone Wars era, complete with Hayden Christensen’s return as Anakin Skywalker.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Ahsoka season 1 finale also ended on a serious cliffhanger, with Ahsoka and Sabine Wren trapped on Peridea, Thrawn headed back to the main Star Wars galaxy (with Ezra Bridger as a stowaway), Anakin watching over Ahsoka and Sabine as a Force Ghost, and Baylan Skoll seemingly on a hunt for the Mortis Gods. With so many questions left on the table, it makes sense that Star Wars fans were hoping season 2 would be released relatively soon after, but that was far from the case. At first, Ahsoka season 2 was meant to be out this summer, but it was then delayed until 2027. As of today, however, we have a confirmed release date: Jan. 20, 2027.

Fans Have One Word To Describe This Season 2 News

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

With the news that Ahsoka season 2 will be hitting Disney+ on Jan. 20, fans have, unsurprisingly, flocked to social media to express their thoughts. Amid the excitement about this update, though, there is one word that keeps rising to the top from fans, and that’s “finally.” Under one X post about this news, one comment says, “Finally been waiting forever for this one to drop,” and another simply says, “Finally.” It’s not difficult to understand why fans are responding that way. Even if season 2 had been released when it was expected to be, this summer, that still would have meant three years between seasons 1 and 2.

That’s an awfully long time to wait, especially considering the aforementioned major questions that were left on the table at the end of season 1. However, signs currently point towards the new season being worth the wait. In addition to live-action Ezra actor Eman Esfandi saying that Dave Filoni “went nuts” in this new season, which suggests some major excitement in store, a display of the Ahsoka season 2 costumes at D23 revealed that Anakin Skywalker’s winter outfit in The Clone Wars will be worn in season 2, meaning yet another flashback to the Clone Wars era, with Hayden Christensen returning as Anakin. Hopefully, with so many thrilling things coming in the new season, Star Wars fans are willing to forgive the long wait and enjoy this exciting upcoming installment, confirmed to be hitting Disney+ in January.