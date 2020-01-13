New Peter Pan Series Ordered by Syfy

Syfy continues to adapt fan-favorite content! The channel just announced it’ll be bringing an extremely popular character back to the small screen: Peter Pan. According to Syfy.com, the show is titled The League of Pan and it is set to be a limited series from UCP and writer/producer Brian McCauley Johnson. According to the official release, the show is set to follow Wendy and The Lost Boys and “picks up with the fabled characters after ten years on the mainland.”

“Now grown up and estranged, the group must return to Neverland to face a new evil that threatens the very existence of the magical place they once called home, reigniting bitter rivalries and unearthing twisted secrets from their past. The fantastical series explores the painful truths of growing up and the realization that ‘going home’ is never quite as simple as you think.”

Bill McGoldrick, President of Original Content at NBCUniversal Entertainment Networks said the following in a statement:

“Now, SYFY is developing an original take on the classic, setting the limited series in uncharted lands, making for new adventures and showcasing these characters like you’ve never seen them before.”

Deadline also covered the news and shared the following:

“McCauley Johnson has long been trying to get a version of The League of Pan away; the writer originally developed a series with 20th Century Fox TV and Imagine Television in 2012, while Fox developed a version in 2014, written by Andrew Miller, with McCauley Johnson as a producer on that project.”

There have been many adaptations of Peter Pan over the years from the beloved Disney animated classic to the Robin Williams-led Hook from Steven Spielberg. One of the most recent adaptations was 2015’s Pan, which was helmed by Joe Wright.

In addition to The League of Pan, Syfy also just announced it will tackling a series based on horror’s scariest living doll: Chucky. The show will be run by the original film’s writer, Don Mancini. You can read a synopsis of the series below:

“In the series, titled ‘Chucky,’ after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies and allies from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.”

The release dates for The League of Pan and Chucky have yet to be announced.