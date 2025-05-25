Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Max & Other Streaming Services in June 2025

June is almost upon us, which means that the most popular streaming services are starting to roll out the lists of all the new movies and TV shows that they are planing to add in the coming month. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Tubi have all released their individual streaming lineups for June, and we’ve compiled each of them into one calendar for you to check out.

Netflix is preparing for a big month of returning originals, with not one but two major series returning with new seasons. Arnold Schwarzenegger action-comedy FUBAR is coming back for Season 2 in June, while Squid Game will be concluding its run with Season 3.

Movie franchises are also getting a big boost in June with several complete sagas heading to various streamers. While HBO Max begins streaming all of the original Hunger Games films, Peacock is set to add every Jurassic Park and Jurassic Movie, as well as all four Jaws titles.

You can check out the full calendar of June streaming additions below.

June 1st

NETFLIX

The American

Barbarian

Bee Movie

The Birds

The Blues Brothers

The Devil’s Own

Dune (1984)

The Equalizer

Family Plot

Focus

Frenzy

The Great Outdoors

Hitchcock

Hop

The Legend of Zorro

The Man Who Knew Too Much

Neighbors

Now You See Me

Now You See Me 2

The Nutty Professor

Pokémon The Series: XY

Pokémon The Series: XY: XY: Kalos Quest

Pokémon The Series: XY: XYZ

Rear Window

The Theory of Everything

The Town

U-571

Us

Vertigo

HBO MAX

A Hologram for the King

A Nightmare on Elm Street (2010)

A Perfect Getaway

Backtrack

Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons

Black Patch

Blues in the Night

Casino

Fight Club

Gentleman Jim

Hellboy (2004)

I Am Not Your Negro

Igor

Illegal

In the Good Old Summertime

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978)

Kid Glove Killer

Meet Me in St. Louis

My Scientology Movie

Numbered Men

One Foot in Heaven

Parasite

Presenting Lily Mars

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Public Enemies

Reign of the Supermen

Serenade

Silver River

Spaceballs

Split (2017)

Strike Up the Band

Summer Stock

Superman: Man of Tomorrow

Superman: Red Son

Superman: Unbound

Superman/Batman: Public Enemies

Thank Your Lucky Stars

The Death of Superman

The Fighting 69th

The Harvey Girls

The Hunger Games

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2

The Man Who Invented Christmas

The Match King

The Mayor of Hell

The Mortician (HBO Original)

The Nitwits

The Prince and the Pauper

The Sea Chase

The Sea Hawk

The Sunlit Night

The Verdict

They Made Me a Criminal

This Side of the Law

Three Faces East

Three Strangers

Total Drama Island, Season 2 (Cartoon Network)

Wagons West

Words and Music

You’ll Find Out

Ziegfeld Follies

HULU

Adam

Alien (1979)

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Alien vs. Predator: Requiem

Beasts Of The Southern Wild

Before Midnight

Betsy’s Wedding

Beverly Hills Ninja

Big Eden

Big Fish

The Big Hit

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Blue Jasmine

Boy Meets Girl

Breakin’ All the Rules

The Bronze

Bubble Boy

Bugsy

Cedar Rapids

The Chronicles Of Narnia: The Voyage Of The Dawn Treader

Cold Pursuit

Cyrus

Daddy Day Care

Death on the Nile (2022)

Deja Vu

Delivery Man

Dude, Where’s My Car?

Edge of Tomorrow

Elena Undone

Freddy Got Fingered

The Girl Next Door

Grown Ups

Grown Ups 2

Happy Gilmore

The Heat

Hitchcock

Hurricane Bianca

Idiocracy

Independence Day

The Joy Luck Club

Just Go With It

Kung Fu Panda 3

Let’s Be Cops

Loving Annabelle

Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again!

Mamma Mia!

The Mask

Me And Earl And The Dying Girl

Mirrors

The Namesake

A Perfect Ending

Pineapple Express

Predator (1987)

The Predator (2018)

Predator 2

Predators

Pride + Prejudice + Zombies

Prometheus

Reno 911! Miami: The Movie

Sordid Lives

28 Weeks Later

The War of the Roses

We’re The Millers

Working Girl

You Don’t Mess With The Zohan

PEACOCK

Adventures of Priscilla Queen of The Desert

Anna and The Apocalypse

The Best Man

The Big Lebowski

The Birdcage

Blue Crush

Bride of Chucky

The ‘Burbs

Capote

Captain Phillips

The Chronicles of Riddick

A Cowgirl’s Story

Daddy Day Care

The Day After Tomorrow

Death Wish

Deep Rising

Dirty Dancing

Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights

Erin Brockovich

A Fantastic Woman

Fifty Shades Darker

Fifty Shades Freed

Fifty Shades of Grey

Force Majeure

Happy Gilmore

Horrible Bosses

Horrible Bosses 2

Hot Fuzz

How I Live Now

I am Legend

Jack Reacher

Jennifer’s Body

Jumanji (1995)

Jurassic Park

Jurassic Park III

Jurassic World

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

Kick-Ass 2

Knock Knock

The Land Before Time

Land Before Time II: The Great Valley Adventure

Land Before Time III: The Time of The Great Giving

The Lost World: Jurassic Park

Mamma Mia!

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Mechanic

Megamind

Milk

My Little Pony: The Movie

Pariah

Patch Adams

Pitch Black

The Producers (2005)

Riddick

Runaway Bride

Safe House

Saved!

Scooby-Doo

Seed of Chucky

Shaun of The Dead

Stonewall

Take This Waltz

To Wong Foo, Thanks For Everything! Julie Newmar

Tombstone

Up In The Air

Van Helsing

Walking Tall

Wedding Crashers

The Wedding Date

White Bird in a Blizzard

Who We Are – A Chronicle of Racism in America

The World’s End

It’s Ok To Ask Questions, Season 3 (NBC News)

PARAMOUNT+

3:10 to Yuma

12 Years a Slave

Bad News Bears

BlacKkKlansman

Boogie Nights

But I’m a Cheerleader

Call Me By Your Name

Carol

Carriers

Center Stage

Changing Lanes

Chasing Amy

Cloverfield

Crawlspace

Daddy Day Camp

Dance Flick

Dog Day Afternoon

Double Jeopardy

Eagle Eye

Elf

Enemy at the Gates

EuroTrip

Everybody’s Fine

Extract

First Blood

Heatwave

How She Move

How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days

Imagine That

In & Out

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

Jawbreaker

Kinky Boots

Law of Desire

Layer Cake

Light of My Life

Like a Boss

Marathon Man

Masterminds

Military Wives

Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult

No Country for Old Men

Orange County

Overdrive

Pretty In Pink

Pulp Fiction

Racing with the Moon

Rambo III

Rambo: First Blood Part II

RED

Reservoir Dogs

Risky Business

Road Trip

Run & Gun

Saturday Night Fever

Save the Last Dance

School Ties

Scouts Guide to the Zombie Apocalypse

She’s All That

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Stand By Me

Teen Titans GO! To the Movies

The Autopsy of Jane Doe

The Crossing Guard

The Dictator

The Fighting Temptations

The Gambler

The General’s Daughter

The Girl Next Door

The Godfather

The Godfather Part II

The Godfather Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone

The Hunt for Red October

The Ides of March

The Kings of Summer

The Last Samurai

The Lovely Bones

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear

The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!

The Nice Guys

The Other Woman

The People vs. Larry Flynt

The Running Man

The Shootist

The Space Between Us

The Untouchables

Tigerland

Tommy Boy

Tootsie

Total Recall (1990)

True Grit

Whiplash

Without a Paddle

xXx

Zola

TUBI

All In The Family (1971) – Seasons 3 & 4

Community – Seasons 3 & 4

Cuckoo

Double Cross

Growing Up Hip Hop – Seasons 1-6

Growing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta

Growing Up Hip Hop: New York

Homicide: Life On The Street

Hustle & Soul

Macgyver (1985)

Murder, She Wrote (1984)

Murder, She Wrote (1997)

Roots

Then You Run

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1987)

1982

50/50

88 Minutes

A Knight’s Tale

A Walk Among the Tombstones

Alone in the Dark

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Aquaman (2018)

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

B.A.P.S.

Baggage Claim

Ballad of Davy Crockett

Battleship

Big Momma’s House

Big Momma’s House 2

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son

Big Trouble in Little China

Blue Beetle

Brahms: The Boy II

Burlesque

Certain Women

Chariots of Fire

Clash of the Titans (1981)

Cleaner

Clouds of Sils Maria

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs

Columbus

Daddy Day Care

Date and Switch

Deadstream

Delivery Man

Demolition Man

Divergent

Double Cross

Elysium

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off

Frankie & Alice

Free State of Jones

Friday the 13th (1980)

From Prada to Nada

Frozen

Fury

Hustle & Flow

Get Fast

Get Out

Gimme Shelter

Girl With All the Gifts

Gremlins

Gremlins 2: The New Batch

Hannibal Rising

Hereditary

House on Haunted Hill

In the Line of Fire

Jackass Number Two

Jackie Brown

Jaws

Jet Li’s Fearless

John Henry

Joy Ride

Jumper

Kong: Skull Island

La Llorona

Leatherface

Little Fish (2020)

Little Shop of Horrors (1986)

Lone Survivor

Love & Basketball

Love and Monsters

Love Don’t Cost a Thing

Madea’s Witness Protection

Malcolm X

Miss Sloane

Mom and Dad

Moonfall

Moonlight

Never Sleep Again: The Elm Street Legacy

Ninja Assassin

No Good Deed (2014)

Nobody’s Fool (2018)

Open Season 3

Open Season: Scared Silly

Overboard (1987)

Overboard (2018)

Panda Plan

Personal Shopper

Phoenix (2014)

Phone Booth

Piranha 3-D

Pixels

Puss in Boots

Raw Deal

Red 2

Run All Night

Secondhand Lions

Set It Off

Shooter

Soul Food

Stand Up Guys

Stephen King’s Cat’s Eye

Stomp the Yard

Stomp the Yard Homecoming

Stonewall (2015)

Superfly

Swiss Army Man

Taken (2008)

Taken 2

Taken 3

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Texas Chainsaw 3D

The Djinn

The First Purge

The Great Gilly Hopkins

The Impossible

The Inspection

The Karate Kid (2010)

The Lodge

The Men Who Stare at Goats

The Neverending Story

The Other Guys

The Purge

The Purge: Anarchy

The Right Stuff

The Seven Five

The Specialist

The Spectacular Now

The Standoff at Sparrow Creek

The Thin Blue Line

The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada

The Wedding Ringer

Then You Run

Under Seige

Under Seige 2: Dark Territory

Waiting to Exhale

Welcome to the Jungle

What’s Love Got to Do With It

White Boy Rick

White Chicks

White House Down

Wild Horses

You Can’t Live Forever

You Got Served

June 2nd

HBO MAX

BBQ Brawl, Season 6 (Food Network)

PEACOCK

Bros

NBC Nightly News With Tom Llamas, Season 1 – Premiere (NBC)

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce, Season 1-5 (Bravo)

June 3rd

NETFLIX

Sara – Woman in the Shadows (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Bullet Train

Ugliest House in America, Season 6 (HGTV)

HULU

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

The Quiz With Balls: Season 2 Premiere

So I’m a Spider, So What?: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Wise Man’s Grandchild: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Yuri on Ice: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

Presence (2025)

PEACOCK

American Ninja Warrior, Season 17 – Premiere (NBC)

Below Deck, Season 12 – Premiere (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – Premiere, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Love Island: Beyond the Villa Sneak Peek

June 4th

NETFLIX

Criminal Code: Season 2 (BR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Eva Lasting: Season 3 (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

Power Moves with Shaquille O’Neal — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Pupstruction (S2, 6 episodes)

HBO MAX

1000-lb Roomies, Season 1 (TLC)

Fatal Destination, Season 1 (ID)

HULU

The Great House Revival: Complete Season 5

PEACOCK

The Blackening

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Miss Universo Latina: El Reality, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Next Gen NYC, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

Rams

PARAMOUNT+

SpongeBob SquarePants (season 14)

June 5th

NETFLIX

Barracuda Queens: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Ginny & Georgia: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

Tires: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Bea’s Block, Season 1C (Max Original)

Chespirito: Not Really on Purpose, Season 1 (Max Original)

HULU

National Anthem (2023)

PEACOCK

DREAMZZZ, Season 3 (LEGO)

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Night Swim

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Summer House, Season 9 – Reunion Part 2, Uncensored (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Lions for Lambs

TUBI

Last Survivors

June 6th

NETFLIX

K.O. (FR) — NETFLIX FILM

Mercy For None (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

TYLER PERRY’S STRAW — NETFLIX FILM

The Survivors (AU) — NETFLIX SERIES

DISNEY+

Phineas and Ferb (Season 5) – First 10 Episodes

HBO MAX

House Hunters International: Volume 9, Season 201 (HGTV)

Parthenope (A24)

HULU

Not Her First Rodeo: Complete Season 1

Predator: Killer of Killers: Film Premiere

Borat: Cultural Learnings Of America For Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo

Hot Shots!

Hot Shots! Part Deux

Shallow Hal

The Ringer

TUBI

TMZ Presents: United States v. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial (New Episodes)

June 7th

NETFLIX

Boys on the Side

Piece by Piece

HULU

Gypsy’s Revenge: Complete Season 1

I (Almost) Got Away With It: Complete Season 3

Kids Baking Championship: Complete Season 12

Murder in the Heartland: Complete Season 1

Naked and Afraid: Last One Standing: Complete Season 1

Sister Wives: Complete Season 12

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 8th

DISNEY+

Ocean with David Attenborough – Premiere

HULU

Scream (2022)

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

PARAMOUNT+

The 78th Annual Tony Awards

June 9th

NETFLIX

The Creature Cases: Chapter 5 — NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

Beyblade X: Season 1B

TUBI

The Devil’s Trap

PEACOCK

How To Train Your Dragon (2025) Sneak Peek

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Pase a La Fama, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

Ticket to Paradise

June 10th

NETFLIX

Families Like Ours (DK) — NETFLIX SERIES

Trainwreck: The Astroworld Tragedy (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Virgins, Season 1 (TLC)

HULU

Call Her Alex: Complete Docuseries

And Then We Danced

Clifford the Big Red Dog

PEACOCK

The Gilgo Beach Killer: House of Secrets, Season 1, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboy Bravoleb Watch Party (Bravo)

TUBI

Nightcrawler

June 11th

NETFLIX

Aniela (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

Cheers to Life (BR) — NETFLIX FILM

Cocaine Air: Smugglers at 30,000 Ft. (FR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Our Times (MX) — NETFLIX FILM

Titan: The OceanGate Disaster — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

HBO MAX

Guy’s Grocery Games, Season 38 (Food Network)

HULU

The Snake: Series Premiere

Gran Turismo (2023)

PEACOCK

Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret.

High Ground

Honestly Cavallari: The Headline Tour, Season 1 – Premiere (E!)

NFL Explained

PARAMOUNT+

The Really Loud House (season 2)

June 12th

NETFLIX

The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish: Season 2

Plane

FUBAR: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Bitchin’ Rides, Season 11

Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Superheroic Night (Discovery International)

HULU

The 1% Club: Season 2 Premiere

PEACOCK

Drive-Away Dolls

Law & Order Organized Crime, Season 5 – Finale (Peacock Original)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Miami, Season 7 – Premiere (Bravo)

Summer House, Season 9 – Under the Covers (Bravo)

June 13th

NETFLIX

Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 3 (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Too Hot to Handle: Spain (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Cleaner (2025)

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 240 (HGTV)

Maine Cabin Masters, Season 10 (Magnolia Network)

Super Sara (Max Original)

Toad & Friends, Season 1B

HULU

Atsuko Okatsuka: Father: Special Premiere

Absolution

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Resident Alien, Season 4 – Premiere (USA)

Top Chef, Season 22 – Finale (Bravo)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

TUBI

The Worst Person in the World

TMZ Presents: United States v. Sean Combs: Inside the Diddy Trial (New Episodes)

A Day of Reckoning

June 14th

NETFLIX

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 21

HULU

90 Day Fiance: Complete Season 5

90 Day Fiance UK: Complete Season 2

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Seasons 32 & 33

I’d Kill For You: Complete Season 3

Joel McHale: Live from Pyongyang (2019)

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 15th

PEACOCK

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws III

Jaws The Revenge

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

TUBI

Independence Day

June 16th

NETFLIX

The Last Witch Hunter

HBO MAX

Hero Ball, Season 3B

HULU

My Happy Ending: Complete Season 1 (Sub)

Black Christmas (2019)

PEACOCK

Bravo’s Love Hotel, Season 1 – Finale (Bravo)

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Love Me

June 17th

NETFLIX

Justin Willman: Magic Lover — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Kaulitz & Kaulitz: Season 2 (DE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Scandal: Seasons 1-7

Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

SALLY – Premiere

HBO MAX

Dr. Sanjay Gupta Reports: Animal Pharm (CNN Originals, 2025)

Super Mega Cakes, Season 1 (Food Network)

HULU

SALLY (2025)

Skincare

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 18th

AMERICA’S SWEETHEARTS: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders: Season 2

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Season 4 (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 8 — NETFLIX SERIES

YOLANTHE (NL) — NETFLIX SERIES

June 19th

NETFLIX

The Waterfront — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Expedition Unknown, Season 15 (Discovery)

Mystery At Blind Frog Ranch, Season 5 (Discovery)

HULU

The Quiet Ones

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Migration

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Revival, Season 1 – Premiere (SYFY)

June 20th

NETFLIX

KPop Demon Hunters — NETFLIX FAMILY

Olympo (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

Semi-Soeter (ZA) — NETFLIX FILM

DISNEY+

Frozen: The Hit Broadway Musical – Premiere

HBO MAX

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 241 (HGTV)

Lu & The Bally Bunch, Season 1C (Cartoon Network)

Now or Never: FC Montfermeil (Max Original)

Teen Titans Go!, Season 9B (Cartoon Network)

HULU

The Bravest Knight: Season 2B

Out Come the Wolves

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Noah’s Arc: The Movie premiere

TUBI

TKO

June 21st

HBO MAX

The Kitchen, Season 38 (Food Network)

The Never Ever Mets, Season 2 (OWN)

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 22nd

NETFLIX

The Intern

HBO MAX

The Gilded Age, Season 3 (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

PARAMOUNT+

Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (on-demand)

June 23rd

HBO MAX

Match Me Abroad, Season 2 (TLC)

HULU

Barbara Walters Tell Me Everything: Documentary Premiere

Helck: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

My Instant Death Ability is Overpowered: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

My Isekai Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED & SUBBED)

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

TUBI

Haunted Heart

June 24th

NETFLIX

Steph Tolev: Filth Queen — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Trainwreck: Poop Cruise (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

DISNEY+

Ironheart – Three Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

HBO MAX

Enigma (HBO Original)

Mean Girl Murders, Season 3 (ID)

The Invitation (2022)

HULU

Survive (2024)

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

New York Homicide, Season 3 – All Episodes, 20 Episodes (Oxygen)

June 25th

NETFLIX

The Ultimatum: Queer Love: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

Rehab Addict, Season 10 (HGTV)

HULU

FX’s The Bear: Complete Season 4

PARAMOUNT+

The Patrick Star Show (season 3)

Ice Airport Alaska (season 5)

The Last Cowboy (season 5)

June 26th

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

Poker Face, Season 2 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 27th

NETFLIX

Pokémon Horizons: Season 2—The Search for Laqua Part 3 (JP) — NETFLIX FAMILY

Squid Game: Season 3 (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

HBO MAX

House Hunters: Volume 10, Season 242 (HGTV)

My Mom Jayne (HBO Original)

Pati, Seasons 1&2 (Max Original)

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

HULU

F*ck Marry Kill

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 28th

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

TUBI

Cold Wallet

June 29th

HBO MAX

Somebody’s Son, Season 1 (OWN)

Family or Fiancé, Season 4 (OWN)

HULU

The Bachelor: Complete Seasons 27 & 28

PEACOCK

Jurassic World Rebirth Sneak Peek

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

June 30th

HBO MAX

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk, Season 11 (TLC)

Truck U, Season 21

HULU

Boonie Bears: Time Twist

Texas True Crime: Complete Season 5

The Actor

PEACOCK

Love Island USA, Season 7 – New Episode, 60 min (Peacock Original)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo)

TUBI

The Tutor