New The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Set Video Appears to Show US Agent in Action

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has resumed production in Atlanta after being one of the many shows to halt filming due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Disney+ series is set to star Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie as their beloved characters from the Marvel films, and they'll be joined by some new folks, including Wyatt Russell as John Walker, who is more commonly known as U.S. Agent. A recent video from the Everything Georgia Twitter account appears to show the character in action.

“Filming from Falcon & Winter Solider resumed today at Atlantic Station,” @GAFollowers wrote. You can check out some videos in the tweets below:

As the name suggests, U.S. Agent/John Walker was turned into a pseudo-Captain America experiment to work solely on behalf of the United States government. He did, however, make his comics debut as the supervillain Super-Patriot so it's yet to be revealed if Russell's take will be friend or foe to the new Captain America (Mackie) and Winter Soldier (Stan). As with most things at this stage in development, Marvel Studios remains pretty hush on the storyline, though Stan previously did tease what fans could expect.

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan explained. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

When filming on the series was suspended earlier this year, a lot of fans panicked, but Mackie thinks that everyone just needed to take a deep breath and relax.

"We have a little bit more to go back and do, but everybody rest assured, it will come out. We are not cancelled," Mackie said earlier this summer. "Because you know, in this business, 'Take a little break, we'll come back to it,' that means they're never coming back to it [laughs]. I was like, 'Man, I was Captain America for all of two weeks, this sucks! How did I get fired on my day off?'"

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier does not yet have an official release date.