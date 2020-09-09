The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Reportedly Resumes Filming in Atlanta

✖

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier has reportedly resumed filming in Atlanta. People have been sharing accounts of what seems to be some quick scenes being gathered in the city. Stannic Lawson posted this video on Twitter of the action down in Atlantic Station. Fans knew it would only be a matter of time before Marvel got things back up and running in Atlanta. Some of the series’ stars had mentioned that they expected to be back in The A soon. But, it seems like the cat may be out of the bag. Photographers and fans have been following the production as the Marvel series filmed in other countries, so it seems clear that the Disney+ show will have spectacle for days. But, the only question that remains is will it be ready for the streaming platform by the end of the year?

Sebastian Stan will be right there at Anthony Mackie’s side as he grapples with a world that doesn’t have a Captain America for a moment. He said in an interview that the series would be a real treat for fans who love Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Marvel back to filming in Atlantic Station pic.twitter.com/fLVGrIJejm — Stanrico Lawson (@Mrplatinumtouch) September 9, 2020

“It felt like both. In a lot of ways, it felt like a movie. What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I’ve ever had, period,” Stan explained. “So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it. But, it’s also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. These characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them. We can put them in situations that we’ve never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two.”

When filming on the series was suspended earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of fans panicked, But, Mackie actually thinks that everyone just needed to take a deep breath and relax.

"We have a little bit more to go back and do, but everybody rest assured, it will come out. We are not cancelled," Mackie said earlier this summer. "Because you know, in this business, 'Take a little break, we'll come back to it,' that means they're never coming back to it [laughs]. I was like, 'Man, I was Captain America for all of two weeks, this sucks! How did I get fired on my day off?'"

Do you think The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will make it out this year? Let us know in the comments!