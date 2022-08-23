New The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Released

The official trailer for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been released by Prime Video. The spinoff of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings feature films focuses on the Second Age of Middle-earth, and is set thousands of years before any of the Hobbit or Lord of the Rings movies. The newest trailer focuses on Galadriel and the ensemble cast while also previewing Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor.

What's impressive about The Rings of Power is the grand scale of the project. Obviously, this isn't a cheap-looking project, but Amazon has put some hefty money behind making the streaming series match the quality of its big-screen predecessors. However, if you are a fan of the theatrical experience, you're in for some good news: Amazon is releasing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power in theaters first before it debuts on the streaming service. On Wednesday, August 31, screenings will be held at 200 select theaters in the United States, Canada, UK, Ireland, Argentina, Colombia, Australia and New Zealand. Cinemark will host the US screenings exclusively for members of its Movie Rewards program, who can get tickets on a first-come-first-serve basis. If you manage to snag a ticket, it will also give you a $10 concessions voucher.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power features an ensemble cast. It includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Amazon Studios produces The Rings of Power. J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay are the showrunners.

The fantasy drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien's The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien's pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres September 2nd on Prime Video.