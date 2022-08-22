New The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Teaser Released

Prime Video has released a teaser for a new trailer to Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. That new trailer will drop tomorrow, with the teaser up on Twitter now giving some fresh looks at the series, which previously had a teaser trailer, followed by a full trailer that debuted at Comic Con International in San Diego last month. The series marks the latest adaptation of the world of JRR Tolkien, although it will focus mostly on books other than The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will only have a few characters carrying over from the best-known of Tolkien's works. That said, it still looks and sounds a lot like it would fit in the world of the Peter Jackson movies that came out 20 years ago.

The teaser came just after an announcement that the pilot will be shown on 200 movie screens in the days before the premiere. It will officially drop on Amazon Prime on September 2.

You can see it below.

New trailer tomorrow. #TheRingsOfPower pic.twitter.com/7deVh2kRB5 — The Lord of the Rings on Prime (@LOTRonPrime) August 22, 2022

The series still hasn't debuted but already has a two-season commitment from Amazon. However, executive producer J.D. Payne recently told Empire Magazine that their plans for the show go far beyond that, with five seasons of The Rings of Power already meticulously planned out, including exactly how the show will end. The Rings of Power will incorporate elements from various short stories Tolkien wrote in and around the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, with relatively few of the major characters from either classic showing up. Nevertheless, the look and feel of the series seems to be more or less in line with Warner Bros.' series of Peter Jackson-directed films that directly adapt that material.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power features an ensemble cast.It includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers, Leon Wadham, Benjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Amazon Studios produces The Rings of Power. J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay are the showrunners.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is set thousands of years before The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, during Middle-earth's Second Age. It begins during a time of relative peace following the defeat of Morgoth, Sauron's master. The series chronicles the lives and adventures of its ensemble cast and promises to visit the Misty Mountains, the forest elf-capital of Lindon, and the shores of the island kingdom of Númenor.

Payne and McKay lead the series as executive producers with Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, J.A. Bayona, Belén Atienza, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, Gennifer Hutchison, Bruce Richmond, and Sharon Tal Yguado. Ron Ames and Christopher Newman are producers. Wayne Che Yip is a co-executive producer and directs along with J.A. Bayona and Charlotte Brändström.

Prime Video already renewed The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power for a second season. The series premieres on Prime Video on September 2nd.