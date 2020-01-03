Friends: Baby Emma Actress Wakes up From Her Nap With Best 2020 Joke of All Time

We’re just a matter of days into 2020, and some are still celebrating with friends and family or coming up with their resolutions for the year. For one former Friends star, the new year sparked a specific – and hilarious – social media post. Noelle Sheldon, who played baby Emma Geller-Greene on the series alongside her twin sister Cali, recently took to Twitter to respond to one very specific joke from the series, and reveal that yes, she has woken up from her nap. In a post, which you can check out below, Sheldon (who most recently starred alongside her sister in Jordan Peele’s Us) photoshops herself into the Central Perk cafe from the series, with a caption that proclaims that she “just woke up from the best nap of all time”.

Sheldon’s post is a reference to the Season 10 episode “The One With The Cake”, in which the show’s cast record birthday messages for a sleeping baby Emma. Monica Geller (Courteney Cox) and Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) quickly grow annoyed by the ordeal, leading Chandler to say “Hi, Emma, it’s the year 2020. Are you still enjoying your nap?”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’re Aunt Monica and Uncle Chandler, by the way,” Monica added. “you may not recognize us because we haven’t spoken to your parents in 17 years.”

“We used to be married, but then we missed a weekend away together and things kind of unravelled,” Chandler joked. “Because of you!”

Even with such a perfectly-timed joke on behalf of Sheldon, New Year’s Day was a bittersweet occasion for many Friends fans, as the series was officially removed off of Netflix. While the sitcom will be available to stream later this year – on the upcoming HBO Max streaming service – many fans were not happy about the news.

“HBO Max will bring together the diverse riches of WarnerMedia to create programming and user experiences not seen before in a streaming platform. HBO’s world-class programming leads the way, the quality of which will be the guiding principle for our new array of Max Originals, our exciting acquisitions, and the very best of the Warner Bros. libraries, starting with the phenomenon that is ‘Friends,’” said Robert Greenblatt, chairman, WarnerMedia Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer. “Under the leadership of two of the strongest creative visionaries — Casey Bloys (HBO) and Kevin Reilly (original content and acquisitions) — and two of the most experienced digital experts — Tony Goncalves and Andy Forssell — I have no doubt they and their dedicated teams will deliver the world’s best storytelling to audiences of all ages wherever and whenever they want it.”

What do you think of how Friends‘ Baby Emma celebrated the beginning of 2020? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!