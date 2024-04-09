Nickelodeon Reveals First Look at Dora's Somos Familia Original Song and Music Video (Exclusive)

Dora is bringing all her friends and family to Paramount+ with a brand new series, and while you'll have to wait until April 12th for the premiere, we've got an exclusive look at a brand new song and music video from the series right here! You can get your first look below at Somos Familia, a catchy new song where Dora brings the entire family together for a dance-filled celebration. That includes Mami, Papi, and Abuela, as well as Isabela and Guillermo, but her friends are part of the fun too. That includes Tico, Isa, Benny, Swiper, and of course, Boots! You can watch the full video below, and Somos Familia will also be available on music streaming platforms on Friday, April 12th.

The official description for Somos Familia reads, "Dora wants to welcome you to her familia! Sing and dance along to this catchy song called '¡Somos Familia!' featuring Dora, her familia, Boots, and even Swiper is invited! Enjoy the brand new Dora series coming April 12th! A Paramount+ original. Super bien!"

Dora features an all-new CG animation style coupled with the adorable characters fans know and love. Dora (Diana Zermeño) once again teams up with her best friend Boots (Asher Colton Spence) to embark on fun and fantastical adventures throughout the rainforest. They are joined by the always dependable Map (Anairis Quiñones) and a number of other friends and family, and along the way they try and stay ahead of the sneaky Swiper (Marc Weiner).

While Zermeno plays the role of Dora in the new series, the original voice of Dora will also have a role to play, as Kathleen Herles voices Mami, while Mike Smith Rivera voices the role of Papi. They will be joined by Maria Canals-Barrera as Abuela; Danny Burstein as Grumpy Old Troll and The Fiesta Trio's Frog and Marmoset; Katarina Sky as Backpack; Donovan Monzon-Sanders as Tico; Tandi Fomukong as Isa; Quintún Muñoz as Benny; Chris Gifford as Big Red Chicken; and Quiñones as The Fiesta Trio's Armadillo. Featured guest stars this season are Taboo as Quickatoo and Kate del Castillo as Ale the Alebrije.

"As we've known with Nickelodeon's long-standing success, the kids and family audience is incredibly loyal, and we see that on Paramount Plus as well, with kids and family ranking as one of the strongest genres on the service in terms of both engagement and subscriber acquisition," Brian Robbins, chief content officer, Movies and Kids & Family for Paramount Plus said when the new Dora series was first announced. "So as they stay for our shows and look for even more of them, we're doubling down on giving them what they want by expanding the universes of the characters they love the best."

Dora will premiere on April 12th exclusively on Paramount+, and the season will feature 26 11-minute episodes.

Are you excited for Dora? Let us know in the comments!