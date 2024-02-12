Dora the Explorer is Explaining NFL Rules During the Super Bowl Broadcast

This year's NFL Super Bowl LVIII is on CBS, which has led to the entire Paramount family of characters jumping in to be a part of it. Nickelodeon has had a huge presence during the biggest football game of the year as a result, with a number of fan-favorite characters being featured during the game and in a number of ways. One of the most entertaining aspects of this crossover was when Nickeldoen characters would show up on the broadcast to explain various rules during the game, and that included Dora the Explorer explaining what a holding penalty was. You can check it out in the video below.

During a holding call, Dora popped up on the screen and explained what a holding penalty was and who could get hit with one. The best part about the whole thing was that after Dora explained what a holding penalty entailed, she then said "say it with us, players no holding!" The commentator then repeated it after she was done, following it brilliantly.

Dora popped up on the screen and said, "Holding is the illegal grabbing of a player who is not in possession of the football in order to gain an advantage. Both offensive and defensive players can be called for holding. Say it with us, players no holding!"

Dora was one of many Paramount characters and properties to pop up during the Super Bowl broadcast, with SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick also making appearances throughout. The Dora that appeared during the broadcast is the version of the character from this year's reboot of the beloved children's series, and you can find the official description of the new series below.

"In Dora and the Fantastical Creatures, Dora and Boots embark on an incredible adventure to the land of alebrijes, the most magical and colorful creatures in the rainforest. There, they must band together against Swiper to save the beloved alebrijes and their Copal Tree Celebration."

Dora the Explorer's 2024 reboot features Diana Zermeño (Dora), Asher Spence (Boots), Katarina Sky (Backpack), Anairis Quiñones (Map, Fiesta Trio Armadillo), Danny Burstein (Fiesta Trio Frog, Fiesta Trio Marmoset, Grumpy Old Troll), Marc Weiner (Swiper), Donovan Monzon-Sanders Tico), Quintún Muñoz (Benny), Tandi Fomukong (Isa), and Chris Gifford (Big Red Chicken, Pirate Pig).

What did you think of the Super Bowl broadcast and how Nickelodeon's famous characters were featured in it? Let us know in the comments!